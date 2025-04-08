 Skip to main content

ShopRite Stores Prepare to Rise to ‘Earth Month Challenge’

Friendly competition encourages associates to take even more steps to reduce environmental impact
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
ShopRite Earth Month Challenge Flemington NJ Green Team Main Image
A friendly Earth Month competition is challenging ShopRite store teams to find new ways to aid the environment.

ShopRite is celebrating Earth Month in April by introducing an Earth Month Challenge for stores, inspiring associates to explore new ways to reduce their store’s environmental impact and help communities that the banner’s stores serve. 

The friendly competition – taking place all month – challenges ShopRite store teams to find new ways to aid the environment. From cleaning up area parks, planting trees and flowers, or teaching shoppers about sustainability best practices, ShopRite associates can do their part during Earth Month to protect the planet via local action. The top three ShopRite stores that take the most actionable steps this April to lower their environmental impact will be honored with special store celebrations.

[RELATED: ShopRite’s ‘We Are Here’ Campaign Salutes Family, Community]

“At ShopRite, we believe it’s important to treat every day like Earth Day,” asserted Alexandra Emery, manager of sustainability and corporate social responsibility at ShopRite. “Our family-owned stores remain committed to championing new ways to protect the environment and make our communities more sustainable. We hope the Earth Month Challenge inspires team members to consider new and innovative ways to do that.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

This month, shoppers can also look for special promotions on ShopRite’s private label line of Paperbird Blue products, among them Paperbird Blue Dishwasher Detergent Pacs and Paperbird Blue Free & Clear Liquid Dish Soap and Liquid Hand Soaps. Paperbird Blue Dishwasher Detergent Pacs are made with EPA bio-based ingredients, and Paperbird Blue Free & Clear soaps are plant-based, allergen-free, and free of dyes, fragrances, parabens and phthalates, with packaging made from 100% recycled content.

For more than half a century, ShopRite has supported and advanced a broad range of initiatives to reduce food waste, boost recycling and increase energy efficiency.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds