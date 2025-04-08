ShopRite Stores Prepare to Rise to ‘Earth Month Challenge’
This month, shoppers can also look for special promotions on ShopRite’s private label line of Paperbird Blue products, among them Paperbird Blue Dishwasher Detergent Pacs and Paperbird Blue Free & Clear Liquid Dish Soap and Liquid Hand Soaps. Paperbird Blue Dishwasher Detergent Pacs are made with EPA bio-based ingredients, and Paperbird Blue Free & Clear soaps are plant-based, allergen-free, and free of dyes, fragrances, parabens and phthalates, with packaging made from 100% recycled content.
For more than half a century, ShopRite has supported and advanced a broad range of initiatives to reduce food waste, boost recycling and increase energy efficiency.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.