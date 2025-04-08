ShopRite Stores Prepare to Rise to ‘Earth Month Challenge’

ShopRite is celebrating Earth Month in April by introducing an Earth Month Challenge for stores, inspiring associates to explore new ways to reduce their store’s environmental impact and help communities that the banner’s stores serve.

The friendly competition – taking place all month – challenges ShopRite store teams to find new ways to aid the environment. From cleaning up area parks, planting trees and flowers, or teaching shoppers about sustainability best practices, ShopRite associates can do their part during Earth Month to protect the planet via local action. The top three ShopRite stores that take the most actionable steps this April to lower their environmental impact will be honored with special store celebrations.

