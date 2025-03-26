SpartanNash Shares Strides in Associate Engagement and Sustainability
As it seeks to keep retention numbers up, SpartanNash has also invested in programs centered on associate engagement. Among other initiatives, the company introduced a daycare subsidy program to support employees with childcare expenses and organized a large event in which associates came together to pack 500,000 meals for people impacted by natural disasters.
SpartanNash’s unique structure as a retail operator and wholesaler/distributor extends its corporate responsibility arc. “As a food solutions company that operates across multiple facets of the grocery industry, including both wholesale and retail, our approach to corporate responsibility is holistic,” Chance explained, citing significant investments in people-centric and sustainability programs. “These efforts underscore our commitment to not only meeting the needs of our associates, shoppers, and independent customers, but also ensuring that our business contributes positively to the communities we serve and society as a whole.”
On that holistic note, the report also recapped sustainability results. Last year, the company added 191 new tractors to its fleet to decrease fleet emissions and reviewed the use of renewable natural gas tractors throughout its fleet. SpartanNash also worked to cut refrigeration emissions by switching from high to low GWP refrigerants in stores and transportation.
To curb waste, SpartanNash continued a cross-functional effort that includes managing minimum order quantities, using a centralized reclaimer/salvager to optimize the distressed product handling process and donating eligible items to local partners. In addition, the company works with waste vendors to direct more items to recycling, anaerobic digestion, or incineration for energy recovery.
Resource conservation is another priority. Last year, SpartanNash worked to offset its water withdrawal attributed to the acquisition of three new retail stores by decommissioning one car wash in its convenience store operations.
The full report is available online.
With 20,000 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.