SpartanNash Shares Strides in Associate Engagement and Sustainability

SpartanNash is out with its latest corporate responsibility report, which shows progress in key areas of its business. A few years into the organization’s transformation under an ambitious leadership team, the food solutions company reported notable results in sustainability, associate safety and employee engagement, among other areas.

The “People First” culture set by CEO Tony Sarsam shortly after he came on board in 2020 continues to move forward in a measurable way, according to company leaders. “We are proud of the impact we’ve made, particularly in the areas of safety, sustainability, and associate engagement over the past four and a half years under the current leadership team. In fact, we’ve received several national recognitions for our work around safety and associate engagement. Our success is driven by the dedicated efforts of our associates, and we will continue to stay focused on being a customer-centric innovative food solutions company,” said Adrienne Chance, SVP and chief communications officer, in a recent interview with Progressive Grocer.

It’s a rising-tide-lifts-all boats kind of culture, she added. “We recognize that our associates’ success directly impacts our ability to serve customers and create lasting value. By fostering a People First culture, we empower our team to deliver the best experience for both independent customers and store guests to achieve our vision of a day when they can say, 'I can’t live without them,'” she noted.

Metrics reveal progress in these areas. For example, SpartanNash achieved a top-quartile Total Recordable Incident Rate of 2.0, reflecting a 25% year-over-year reduction and an 83% decrease in lost-time incidents since 2020. In the talent sector, turnover declined 7% and 90-day new hire retention rose 4% compared to the prior year. The company currently has a workforce of around 17,000 people.