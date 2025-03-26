SpartanNash Debuts ‘Neighborhood Heroes’ Grocery Discount

“These heroes are the heart and soul of our neighborhoods, dedicating themselves to learning, educating others, saving lives and serving their communities,” noted SpartanNash SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Erin Storm. “SpartanNash’s mission is to deliver the ingredients for a better life in the communities we serve. By offering exclusive savings on groceries and fuel, we can do our part to help make these essentials more affordable to the people who are committed to service and education.”

Those eligible can verify their eligibility online. Once approved, they’ll get an exclusive promotional code that will enable them to purchase a yearlong membership at such SpartanNash-operated banners as Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market.

With 20,000 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash has nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.