San Diego Bans Digital Coupons From Grocery Stores
Some retailers are proceeding with their own resources to bridge the digital divide. In December 2024, northeastern grocery banner Stop & Shop issued a brand-wide rollout of its Savings Station, an in-store kiosk designed to make digital coupons more accessible for all customers. The Savings Station allows customers to quickly and easily activate all weekly circular digital coupons, as well as personalized offers, with no smartphone, internet access or computer required.
“This rollout marks another change we’re making to remove friction and improve the shopping experience for our customers,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop, at the time of the rollout. “We heard from customers who felt they were missing out on valuable digital coupon savings, and the Savings Station is our response to that feedback. It ensures that our customers can easily access all of our great deals, especially during the holiday season when savings are top of mind.”
