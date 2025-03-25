San Diego Bans Digital Coupons From Grocery Stores

San Diego’s ordinance allows those without a cell phone or the ability to navigate the internet access to the same deals as those using digital coupons.

California’s San Diego City Council has passed the Grocery Pricing Transparency Ordinance, a first-in-the-nation policy banning digital-only coupons in the city.

The ordinance was put forth last October by District 9 Council member Sean Elo-Rivera. According to Elo-Rivera, seniors and low-income families who may not be able to access these digital deals as easily unfairly end up paying higher prices, as reported by CBS 8.

This digital divide also includes consumers who aren’t tech-savvy enough to know how to access digital coupons.

Elo-Rivera's colleagues on the council agreed, voting unanimously in favor of the bill during a March 24 hearing.

According to Times of San Diego, under the new ordinance, grocers in the city that offer digital deals would be required also to have paper coupons available in-store and accessible to all customers. This allows all San Diegans to access the same deals, regardless of whether they have access to smartphones or the internet.

Grocers have 90 days to comply with the new regulations. Before then, the ordinance must go through a second reading that will take place in April.