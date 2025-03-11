 Skip to main content

Lidl US Changes Schedule of Weekly Promotions

New deals will refresh on Fridays instead of Wednesdays
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Lidl US
Lidl US is moving its promotion schedule to Fridays.

Lidl US is kickstarting customers’ weekends with deals and promotions. Starting March 21, the discount grocer will change the schedule of its weekly promotion rotation. All new deals and exclusive offers will refresh on Fridays instead of Wednesdays.

This change is designed to better align with customers' shopping habits and provide a more convenient and fun shopping experience. 

"We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers' experience," said Frank Kerr, chief customer officer at Lidl US "We believe that this new schedule will make it easier for our customers to take advantage of our promotions and enjoy their shopping with us."

The rescheduled promotions come at a time when consumers continue to be driven by value and deals as grocery inflation remains frustratingly elevated. According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, grocery inflation was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis in January. Categories with the biggest yearly rates were meats; poultry, fish and eggs (6.1%); and nonalcoholic beverages (2.2%). The perception among consumers is that prices will remain high amid economic uncertainty. 

Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

