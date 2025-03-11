Lidl US Changes Schedule of Weekly Promotions

Lidl US is kickstarting customers’ weekends with deals and promotions. Starting March 21, the discount grocer will change the schedule of its weekly promotion rotation. All new deals and exclusive offers will refresh on Fridays instead of Wednesdays.

This change is designed to better align with customers' shopping habits and provide a more convenient and fun shopping experience.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers' experience," said Frank Kerr, chief customer officer at Lidl US "We believe that this new schedule will make it easier for our customers to take advantage of our promotions and enjoy their shopping with us."

