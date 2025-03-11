Lidl US Changes Schedule of Weekly Promotions
The rescheduled promotions come at a time when consumers continue to be driven by value and deals as grocery inflation remains frustratingly elevated. According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, grocery inflation was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis in January. Categories with the biggest yearly rates were meats; poultry, fish and eggs (6.1%); and nonalcoholic beverages (2.2%). The perception among consumers is that prices will remain high amid economic uncertainty.
Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.