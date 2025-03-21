 Skip to main content

Suzy Monford to Speak on AI at GroceryTech 2025

Heritage Grocers Group CEO to share practical steps for retailers to supercharge their AI journey
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
GroceryTech

Heritage Grocers Group’s recently named CEO Suzy Monford will take the stage this June during Progressive Grocer’s annual GroceryTech event

Monford will lead the “How to Use AI to Generate Business Value” session on Tuesday, June 10. From smart carts to automated checkout systems, this session will focus on actionable strategies to leverage AI for streamlining operations, improving customer experiences, enhancing personalization and boosting profitability. Attendees will leave with practical steps to supercharge their AI journey.

Monford is an internationally recognized executive with a proven track record of transformational leadership with industry-leading food retailers. Prior to joining Heritage Grocers, she spent more than 25 years in leadership roles in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. Monford's roles include CEO of PCC Community Markets, the nation’s largest chain of co-op grocers; group VP and president for The Kroger Co.; CEO of Andronico’s Community Markets; and CEO of Cheers Inc. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Across her career, Monford pioneered innovation in digital retailing, e-commerce, concept design and go-to-market strategies. She has been named a Top Woman in Retail Tech, as well as a Top Disruptor, for those efforts. She also holds the distinction of being named a Top Women in Grocery winner twice by Progressive Grocer.

In addition, Monford serves on the boards of directors for the Heritage Grocers Foundation/Cardenas Markets Foundation, FMI – The Food Industry Association, California Grocers Association and Clean Harvest Farms. 

Taking place June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, Progressive Grocer’s annual GroceryTech event is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including retailers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth. 

Other retail speakers include Sam’s Club SVP and Chief Product Officer Todd Garner, who will lead the “Grocery 2030 – The Future of Retail Innovation” session; Save A Lot security expert Nathen Fritzsche, who will share his knowledge during the “Facing Down Threats: Tech Partnerships that Protect Key Infrastructure” session; and Lowes Foods SVP of Digital and E-Commerce Chad Petersen and SVP of Merchandising Glenn Figenholtz, who will both lead the “Reinventing Omnichannel – How Lowes Foods Drives Engagement & Differentiation” session.

Register for the event today to discover all of the game-changing tech and insights shaping the future of grocery retail.

Register for GroceryTech
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

GroceryTech 2024 Highlights

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix

Fareway Upgrades Continue in Iowa

Grocer starts relocation project in home state and also rolls out new lottery feature
Eldora rendering

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
BJ's

Kroger Pilots Inventory-Scanning Robots in Midwest Stores

Technology is being tested at 70 total locations in Ohio, Indiana
Kroger HQ Cincinnati Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds