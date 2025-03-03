 Skip to main content

Save A Lot Security Expert to Speak at GroceryTech

Nathen Fritzsche to share insights into emerging technologies that identify, address and help prevent threats to infrastructure
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
GroceryTech Save A Lot

Save A Lot security expert Nathen Fritzsche will share his knowledge and experience during the “Facing Down Threats: Tech Partnerships that Protect Key Infrastructure” session at Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event in Dallas. 

Taking place at 11:15 a.m. on June 11, the session will discuss how collaboration is crucial to protecting critical infrastructure. Fritzsche will be joined by a federal government security expert to talk about partnerships between the FBI and retailers in the private sector that leverage emerging technologies to identify, address and help prevent threats.

Fritzsche is deputy chief information security officer, senior director enterprise technology at Save A Lot. In his current role, he oversees the retailer's information security program, including the management and oversight of strategies to protect Save A Lot data. Fritzsche also manages Save A Lot’s infrastructure services team, providing insight and leadership for the programs, software and hardware technology that underpin company operating systems.  

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

An information technology veteran with an emphasis on information security, Fritzsche has spent nearly two decades in various leadership roles with multiple enterprises across the financial services, hosting, health care and retail/wholesale industries.

Prior to joining Save A Lot in 2020, Fritzsche was director of network security for Magellan Health and lead security engineer for First Bank. 

Taking place June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, Progressive Grocer’s annual GroceryTech event is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including retailers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth. 

Sam’s Club SVP and Chief Product Officer Todd Garner will kick off GroceryTech 2025 with a keynote presentation entitled “Grocery 2030 – The Future of Retail Innovation.” He'll share in-depth insights into such innovations as autonomous stores, real-time inventory systems and hyper-personalized shopping experiences, showing attendees how to position their businesses for success.  

Register for the event today to discover all of the game-changing tech and insights shaping the future of grocery retail.

Register for GroceryTech
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

GroceryTech 2024 Highlights

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Albertsons Market Grocery Store Coming to New Mexico

The United Family banner breaks ground in Lovington
Albertsons Market

Ollie’s Acquires More Big Lots Leases

Company now has a total of 63 former leases
Ollie's

BJ's to Open 2nd Location in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach club to debut on Feb. 28
BJ's

Albertsons Board Member Resigns Following Presidential Appointment

Steve Feinberg will be replaced by Cerberus Co-CEO Frank Bruno
Albertsons HQ Teaser

Another Grocer Shutters in Downtown San Francisco

The Market to halt food retail operations on Feb. 28
The Market SF
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds