Save A Lot Security Expert to Speak at GroceryTech
An information technology veteran with an emphasis on information security, Fritzsche has spent nearly two decades in various leadership roles with multiple enterprises across the financial services, hosting, health care and retail/wholesale industries.
Prior to joining Save A Lot in 2020, Fritzsche was director of network security for Magellan Health and lead security engineer for First Bank.
Taking place June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, Progressive Grocer’s annual GroceryTech event is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including retailers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth.
Sam’s Club SVP and Chief Product Officer Todd Garner will kick off GroceryTech 2025 with a keynote presentation entitled “Grocery 2030 – The Future of Retail Innovation.” He'll share in-depth insights into such innovations as autonomous stores, real-time inventory systems and hyper-personalized shopping experiences, showing attendees how to position their businesses for success.
