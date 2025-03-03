Save A Lot Security Expert to Speak at GroceryTech

Save A Lot security expert Nathen Fritzsche will share his knowledge and experience during the “Facing Down Threats: Tech Partnerships that Protect Key Infrastructure” session at Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event in Dallas.

Taking place at 11:15 a.m. on June 11, the session will discuss how collaboration is crucial to protecting critical infrastructure. Fritzsche will be joined by a federal government security expert to talk about partnerships between the FBI and retailers in the private sector that leverage emerging technologies to identify, address and help prevent threats.

Fritzsche is deputy chief information security officer, senior director enterprise technology at Save A Lot. In his current role, he oversees the retailer's information security program, including the management and oversight of strategies to protect Save A Lot data. Fritzsche also manages Save A Lot’s infrastructure services team, providing insight and leadership for the programs, software and hardware technology that underpin company operating systems.