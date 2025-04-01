ShopRite’s ‘We Are Here’ Campaign Salutes Family, Community
Multichannel initiative spotlights locally run stores’ ties to shoppers they serve
The campaign also includes an online sweepstakes for customers, We Celebrate You Here, through ShopRite’s Facebook and Instagram platforms. One grand-prize winner will receive $2,500 in ShopRite gift cards, with $100 gift cards going to 20 second-place winners.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.