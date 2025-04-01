 Skip to main content

ShopRite’s ‘We Are Here’ Campaign Salutes Family, Community

Multichannel initiative spotlights locally run stores’ ties to shoppers they serve
A new campaign features Wakefern cooperative members who own and operate local ShopRite stores, alongside scenes of grand openings, charitable events, community food drives and historic milestones.

The ShopRite grocery store banner has rolled out a new integrated marketing campaign, We Are Here, which pays tribute to the family-operated businesses at the heart of the brand and their deep-connection to their surrounding communities.

Deployed across a range of media channels, among them TV, radio, digital, print, social media and in-store, the campaign features Wakefern Food Corp. cooperative members who own and operate local ShopRite stores, alongside scenes of grand openings, charitable events, community food drives and historic milestones. The campaign emphasizes ShopRite’s enduring values of family, community, quality, freshness, variety, value and philanthropy.

“It’s the story of our ShopRite brand – which has always been about families serving families,” explained Darren Caudill, chief sales officer at Wakefern. “When customers see the ads on television or hear them on the radio, we hope they recognize the unwavering commitment of our cooperative members to the people who shop in our stores and live in the communities where our stores operate.”

The campaign also includes an online sweepstakes for customers, We Celebrate You Here, through ShopRite’s Facebook and Instagram platforms. One grand-prize winner will receive $2,500 in ShopRite gift cards, with $100 gift cards going to 20 second-place winners.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

