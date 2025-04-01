ShopRite’s ‘We Are Here’ Campaign Salutes Family, Community

A new campaign features Wakefern cooperative members who own and operate local ShopRite stores, alongside scenes of grand openings, charitable events, community food drives and historic milestones.

The ShopRite grocery store banner has rolled out a new integrated marketing campaign, We Are Here, which pays tribute to the family-operated businesses at the heart of the brand and their deep-connection to their surrounding communities.

Deployed across a range of media channels, among them TV, radio, digital, print, social media and in-store, the campaign features Wakefern Food Corp. cooperative members who own and operate local ShopRite stores, alongside scenes of grand openings, charitable events, community food drives and historic milestones. The campaign emphasizes ShopRite’s enduring values of family, community, quality, freshness, variety, value and philanthropy.

[RELATED: Cingari Family Markets Reveals ShopRite of Danbury Renovation]

“It’s the story of our ShopRite brand – which has always been about families serving families,” explained Darren Caudill, chief sales officer at Wakefern. “When customers see the ads on television or hear them on the radio, we hope they recognize the unwavering commitment of our cooperative members to the people who shop in our stores and live in the communities where our stores operate.”