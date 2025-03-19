NGA Introduces ‘Fair Markets, Fresh Choices’ Advocacy Campaign
Indie org fighting big-box pricing schemes, super-high swipe fees and restriction of food access to those in need
Fair Markets, Fresh Choices features real-world stories from independent grocers, highlighting the immediate need for:
- The strict enforcement of antitrust laws to end pricing schemes that disadvantage independent businesses and consumers and prevent the free market from working.
- Credit card processing fee reform to stop financial giants from siphoning billions in hidden costs from retailers and customers.
- The elimination of costly, unnecessary government regulations that ultimately drive up food costs.
- The ability for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to make their own food choices according to their own dietary needs.
“With this campaign, we are making it clear: Independent grocers are not asking for special treatment — we are simply demanding fair treatment,” explained NGA Chief Government Relations Officer Chris Jones. “We won’t allow unchecked buying power, regulatory overreach and anticompetitive practices to dictate the future of food access and consumer choice.”