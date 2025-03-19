NGA Introduces ‘Fair Markets, Fresh Choices’ Advocacy Campaign

During The NGA Show in Las Vegas earlier this month, The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade organization representing the independent grocery sector, launched Fair Markets, Fresh Choices, an advocacy campaign for indies to achieve a level playing field in the food retail industry, despite ongoing and historic challenges, among them major operators evading fair pricing laws, exorbitant fees set by credit card behemoths, and excessive regulatory red tape.

“While independent grocers are innovating, investing and serving their communities, powerful mega chains manipulate the system to protect their monopolies at the expense of hardworking Americans,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Fair competition is a fundamental pillar of our economy and essential for a robust Main Street. When small businesses and local entrepreneurs have a level playing field to compete on, American communities prosper, jobs grow, and consumers benefit. Our new campaign aims to educate and inform both lawmakers and everyday Americans about these imbalances and what can be done to fix them.”

