T.A. Solberg Co. Inc. Earns NGA Peter J. Larkin Award for Community Service

Honor bestowed on indie during trade org’s show in Las Vegas
T.A. Solberg Co. Inc. (Trig’s) received the Peter J. Larkin Community Service Award at The NGA Show this year.

The National Grocers Association (NGA) presented T.A. Solberg Co. Inc. (Trig’s) with the Peter J. Larkin Community Service Award, sponsored by Irving, Texas-based Kimberly-Clark, during the Opening Session of the 2025 NGA Show on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center. in Las Vegas. 

Operating five stores across northern Wisconsin, Trig’s has donated more than $2 million annually to support education, conservation, first responders, veterans, health care and food security. This year alone, the independent grocer’s local contributions include funding scholarships for area schools and colleges; expanding remote health care access in small towns and senior-living facilities; supporting health care organizations and fundraising initiatives; buying AED devices for local youth camps; providing body cameras and K9 units for local police and fire departments; donating to food banks, backpack programs and conservation groups; and sponsoring veterans and disabled individuals in outdoor activities.

Beyond its financial contributions, Trig’s has nurtured a company culture that empowers associates to actively engage with their communities through volunteerism, store initiatives and more.

“In everything independent grocers do, they strive to be more than just a grocery store — they aim to be a cornerstone of their communities,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Giving back isn’t just a responsibility; it’s part of who independent grocers are. I’m privileged to be able to recognize Trig’s and acknowledge their commitment to making a meaningful impact where it matters most.” 

The NGA Peter J. Larkin Award for Community Service was created in 2019 in honor of NGA’s former president and CEO. Among the award’s past winners are RoNetco Supermarkets, Ideal Market, Cub Foods, The Independent Grocery Industry and Associated Grocers of New England.

Also in 2019, NGA presented the Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award to Trygve “Trig” Solberg during The NGA Show, which was held in San Diego that year. 

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The organization’s members encompass retail and wholesale grocers in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.

