T.A. Solberg Co. Inc. Earns NGA Peter J. Larkin Award for Community Service

The National Grocers Association (NGA) presented T.A. Solberg Co. Inc. (Trig’s) with the Peter J. Larkin Community Service Award, sponsored by Irving, Texas-based Kimberly-Clark, during the Opening Session of the 2025 NGA Show on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center. in Las Vegas.

Operating five stores across northern Wisconsin, Trig’s has donated more than $2 million annually to support education, conservation, first responders, veterans, health care and food security. This year alone, the independent grocer’s local contributions include funding scholarships for area schools and colleges; expanding remote health care access in small towns and senior-living facilities; supporting health care organizations and fundraising initiatives; buying AED devices for local youth camps; providing body cameras and K9 units for local police and fire departments; donating to food banks, backpack programs and conservation groups; and sponsoring veterans and disabled individuals in outdoor activities.

Beyond its financial contributions, Trig’s has nurtured a company culture that empowers associates to actively engage with their communities through volunteerism, store initiatives and more.

