T.A. Solberg Co. Inc. Earns NGA Peter J. Larkin Award for Community Service
“In everything independent grocers do, they strive to be more than just a grocery store — they aim to be a cornerstone of their communities,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Giving back isn’t just a responsibility; it’s part of who independent grocers are. I’m privileged to be able to recognize Trig’s and acknowledge their commitment to making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”
The NGA Peter J. Larkin Award for Community Service was created in 2019 in honor of NGA’s former president and CEO. Among the award’s past winners are RoNetco Supermarkets, Ideal Market, Cub Foods, The Independent Grocery Industry and Associated Grocers of New England.
Also in 2019, NGA presented the Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award to Trygve “Trig” Solberg during The NGA Show, which was held in San Diego that year.
NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The organization’s members encompass retail and wholesale grocers in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.