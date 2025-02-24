Sendik’s Co-Owner Receives Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award
“Ted Balistreri is the epitome of what this award represents,” noted NGA president and CEO Greg Ferrara. “This award is a testament to Ted’s ongoing impact he continues to make. His drive to innovate, connect with customers and advocate for independent grocers remains as strong as ever, ensuring that Sendik’s, and the industry as a whole, will thrive for years to come.”
Beyond his stores, Balistreri has played a key role in bolstering the independent grocery industry. As chairman of the board for NGA and in leadership roles with other industry associations, he has championed the interests of independent grocers, ensuring that their voices are heard in a rapidly changing marketplace.
Additionally, through Sendik’s charitable endeavors, the retailer has donated more than $4.5 million to local organizations over the past 12 years, supporting such causes as the Wisconsin Honor Flight, which gives veterans the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C., and be honored for their service.
Sendik’s has also been named among this year’s Outstanding Independents by Progressive Grocer.
Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation's overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. The NGA Show runs Feb. 23-25 at Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas.