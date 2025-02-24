Sendik’s Co-Owner Receives Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

Ted Balistreri (second from right) accepts the 2025 Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at The NGA Show.

Ted Balistreri, co-owner of Milwaukee-based Sendik’s Food Markets, has received the prestigious Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award. The honor, sponsored by Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-based FMS Solutions, and presented annually at The NGA Show, recognizes an independent grocer whose vision, leadership and dedication have had a lasting effect on the industry.

The award, one of the highest distinctions in independent grocery retail, is named for the National Grocers Association’s first president and CEO, Thomas K. Zaucha, a tireless advocate for independent grocers. For his part, Balistreri continuously pushes the boundaries of innovation while remaining true to the values that have made Sendik’s a beloved local institution for nearly a century.

According to NGA, Sendik’s' remarkable growth is attributable to Balistreri’s leadership and vision. He and his siblings took charge of Sendik’s in 2001, transforming a single store in Whitefish Bay, Wis., into a successful independent grocery chain with 18 stores and thousands of employees.

Under Balistreri’s guidance, Sendik’s has upheld its commitment to quality, customer experience and community engagement while embracing innovation through such offerings as scratch-made deli programs, in-store lettuce gardens, and an elevated wine and spirits selection.

