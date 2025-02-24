 Skip to main content

Sendik’s Co-Owner Receives Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

Ted Balistreri presented with honor at NGA Show in Las Vegas
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Zaucha Award Ted Balistreri Sendik's NGA Show Main Image
Ted Balistreri (second from right) accepts the 2025 Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at The NGA Show.

Ted Balistreri, co-owner of Milwaukee-based Sendik’s Food Markets, has received the prestigious Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award. The honor, sponsored by Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-based FMS Solutions, and presented annually at The NGA Show, recognizes an independent grocer whose vision, leadership and dedication have had a lasting effect on the industry. 

The award, one of the highest distinctions in independent grocery retail, is named for the National Grocers Association’s first president and CEO, Thomas K. Zaucha, a tireless advocate for independent grocers. For his part, Balistreri continuously pushes the boundaries of innovation while remaining true to the values that have made Sendik’s a beloved local institution for nearly a century. 

According to NGA, Sendik’s' remarkable growth is attributable to Balistreri’s leadership and vision. He and his siblings took charge of Sendik’s in 2001, transforming a single store in Whitefish Bay, Wis., into a successful independent grocery chain with 18 stores and thousands of employees.  

Under Balistreri’s guidance, Sendik’s has upheld its commitment to quality, customer experience and community engagement while embracing innovation through such offerings as scratch-made deli programs, in-store lettuce gardens, and an elevated wine and spirits selection. 

[RELATED: NGA Reveals 2025 Creative Choice Award Winners]

“Ted Balistreri is the epitome of what this award represents,” noted NGA president and CEO Greg Ferrara. “This award is a testament to Ted’s ongoing impact he continues to make. His drive to innovate, connect with customers and advocate for independent grocers remains as strong as ever, ensuring that Sendik’s, and the industry as a whole, will thrive for years to come.” 

Beyond his stores, Balistreri has played a key role in bolstering the independent grocery industry. As chairman of the board for NGA and in leadership roles with other industry associations, he has championed the interests of independent grocers, ensuring that their voices are heard in a rapidly changing marketplace. 

Additionally, through Sendik’s charitable endeavors, the retailer has donated more than $4.5 million to local organizations over the past 12 years, supporting such causes as the Wisconsin Honor Flight, which gives veterans the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C., and be honored for their service. 

Sendik’s has also been named among this year’s Outstanding Independents by Progressive Grocer.

Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation's overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. The NGA Show runs Feb. 23-25 at Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas.

