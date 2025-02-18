Kellyanne Conway to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2025 NGA Fly-In for Fair Competition
“NGA is honored to welcome Kellyanne Conway to our premier advocacy event,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of NGA. “Kellyanne’s experience navigating the intersection of business, politics and public policy will offer invaluable insights as independent grocers engage with lawmakers to push for fair competition and policies that support Main Street businesses.”
Conway, a regular Fox News contributor, will share her views on the evolving policy landscape and the necessity for grass-roots advocacy in shaping the future of America’s grocery industry.
The NGA Fly-In for Fair Competition enables the independent grocery industry members to gather in Washington, D.C., from across the country to advocate for policies that ensure a competitive marketplace. Major issues include antitrust reform, swipe fee fairness and SNAP restrictions.