Kellyanne Conway to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2025 NGA Fly-In for Fair Competition

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry, has revealed that Kellyanne Conway, political strategist, best-selling author and one-time senior counselor to President Donald Trump, will deliver the keynote address at the 2025 NGA Fly-In for Fair Competition, slated for May 20-21 in the nation’s capital. Registration is now open for the annual event.

As a political consultant and the first woman in U.S. history to manage a winning presidential campaign, Conway has decades of expertise in policy, advocacy and strategic communications under her belt. Her long career in market research, public affairs and government relations will enable her to provide important insights for independent grocers heading to Capitol Hill to advocate for issues important to the sector.

