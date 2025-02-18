 Skip to main content

Kellyanne Conway to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2025 NGA Fly-In for Fair Competition

Political strategist will provide her perspectives on policies affecting indies
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Kellyanne Conway 2025 NGA Fly-In for Fair Competition Keynoter Main Image
Kellyanne Conway

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry, has revealed that Kellyanne Conway, political strategist, best-selling author and one-time senior counselor to President Donald Trump, will deliver the keynote address at the 2025 NGA Fly-In for Fair Competition, slated for May 20-21 in the nation’s capital. Registration is now open for the annual event.  

As a political consultant and the first woman in U.S. history to manage a winning presidential campaign, Conway has decades of expertise in policy, advocacy and strategic communications under her belt. Her long career in market research, public affairs and government relations will enable her to provide important insights for independent grocers heading to Capitol Hill to advocate for issues important to the sector. 

[RELATED: NGA Reveals 2025 Creative Choice Award Winners]

“NGA is honored to welcome Kellyanne Conway to our premier advocacy event,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of NGA. “Kellyanne’s experience navigating the intersection of business, politics and public policy will offer invaluable insights as independent grocers engage with lawmakers to push for fair competition and policies that support Main Street businesses.” 

Conway, a regular Fox News contributor, will share her views on the evolving policy landscape and the necessity for grass-roots advocacy in shaping the future of America’s grocery industry. 

The NGA Fly-In for Fair Competition enables the independent grocery industry members to gather in Washington, D.C., from across the country to advocate for policies that ensure a competitive marketplace. Major issues include antitrust reform, swipe fee fairness and SNAP restrictions. 

