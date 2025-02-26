NGA Honors Competition Winners at its Show

During The NGA Show, which ran Feb. 23-25, the National Grocers Association (NGA) gave out awards to winners of its various competitions. The winner of the 2025 NGA Student Case Study Competition was Arizona State University. Organized by the NGA Foundation, the competition is a key initiative to encourage career growth and position grocery as a top career choice for college students.

The case study competition, which took place at the show, involved almost 80 students and faculty from 11 universities studying such food industry disciplines as food marketing, supply chain management and agricultural economics. Student teams had to develop a sustainability strategy for Clark’s Market, an Aspen, Colo.-based independent grocery retailer with 11 stores in the Rocky Mountain region. Participants were required to present solutions for reducing food waste and optimizing product merchandising to highlight sustainable and eco-friendly choices. Among the key considerations were operational efficiencies, return on investment, and strategic marketing initiatives to engage customers and employees.

“Congratulations to Arizona State University for their hard work, creativity and strategic thinking that truly set them apart in this year’s competition,” noted NGA Foundation VP Chelsea Matzen. “We’re incredibly proud to support and recognize the next generation of industry leaders who are driving innovative solutions for sustainability in independent supermarkets across the country.”

Cornell University earned second place with its innovative approach to sustainability. This year’s competition was made possible by title sponsor UNFI and supporting sponsor Fairlife.