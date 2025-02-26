NGA Honors Competition Winners at its Show
Additionally, NGA, along with sponsoring partners Kellanova and Unilever, celebrated the winners of the annual NGA Creative Choice Awards contest at the show. Recipients of the awards, which honor the best marketing and merchandising programs in the independent grocery industry, were recognized during a breakfast session on Tuesday, Feb. 25, kicking off the third and final day of the organization’s annual meeting and convention.
From each category winner, one Outstanding Marketer and one Outstanding Merchandiser were selected by the independent supermarket community and their supporters through online voting. This year’s Outstanding Marketer was Harps Food Stores, and the Outstanding Merchandiser was Adams Fairacre Farms Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy Farmers.
“Independent grocers continue to set the standard for creativity and innovation in marketing and merchandising,” said Laura Strange, NGA’s chief communications and engagement officer and SVP. “The Creative Choice Awards celebrate the outstanding efforts of these retailers who are finding unique ways to engage their customers, drive sales and strengthen their communities. We’re proud to recognize this year’s winners and appreciate the support of Kellanova and Unilever in honoring excellence in the independent grocery industry.”
Information on the 2026 Student Case Study Competition and the 2026 NGA Creative Choice Awards will be available this fall.
Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.