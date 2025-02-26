 Skip to main content

NGA Honors Competition Winners at its Show

Student Case Study, Best Bagger Championship, Creative Choice Awards victors recognized
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
NGA Show ASU Case Study Main Image
Arizona State University won the 2025 NGA Student Case Study Competition.

During The NGA Show, which ran Feb. 23-25, the National Grocers Association (NGA) gave out awards to winners of its various competitions. The winner of the 2025 NGA Student Case Study Competition was Arizona State University. Organized by the NGA Foundation, the competition is a key initiative to encourage career growth and position grocery as a top career choice for college students.

The case study competition, which took place at the show, involved almost 80 students and faculty from 11 universities studying such food industry disciplines as food marketing, supply chain management and agricultural economics. Student teams had to develop a sustainability strategy for Clark’s Market, an Aspen, Colo.-based independent grocery retailer with 11 stores in the Rocky Mountain region. Participants were required to present solutions for reducing food waste and optimizing product merchandising to highlight sustainable and eco-friendly choices. Among the key considerations were operational efficiencies, return on investment, and strategic marketing initiatives to engage customers and employees. 

“Congratulations to Arizona State University for their hard work, creativity and strategic thinking that truly set them apart in this year’s competition,” noted NGA Foundation VP Chelsea Matzen. “We’re incredibly proud to support and recognize the next generation of industry leaders who are driving innovative solutions for sustainability in independent supermarkets across the country.”

Cornell University earned second place with its innovative approach to sustainability. This year’s competition was made possible by title sponsor UNFI and supporting sponsor Fairlife. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
NGA Show Best Bagger 2025 Main Image
Sebastian Moretti, of Woodland, Calif.-based Nugget Markets, received a $10,000 cash prize for winning the 2025 Best Bagger Championship.

The winner of the Best Bagger Championship was Sebastian Moretti, of Woodland, Calif.-based Nugget Markets, who received a $10,000 cash prize. Sponsored by PepsiCo, the competition took place on Monday, Feb. 24, the second day of The NGA Show.

“The energy was electric as the nation’s top baggers went head-to-head in the Best Bagger Championship at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas,” said NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara. “Sebastian’s outstanding performance earned him the title, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate his achievement. A huge thank you to our sponsor, PepsiCo and supporting partners Instacart and Imperial Dade for their commitment to this exciting tradition.”

The results of the competition were as follows:

Winner: Sebastian Moretti, Nugget Markets

Runner-up: Giovanni Coleman, Publix Super Markets

Third: Fengning Liu, Dorothy Lane Market

Fourth: Cole Helgeson, Mackenthun’s Fine Foods

Fifth: Minh Le, Rosauers Supermarkets

Additionally, NGA, along with sponsoring partners Kellanova and Unilever, celebrated the winners of the annual NGA Creative Choice Awards contest at the show. Recipients of the awards, which honor the best marketing and merchandising programs in the independent grocery industry, were recognized during a breakfast session on Tuesday, Feb. 25, kicking off the third and final day of the organization’s annual meeting and convention. 

From each category winner, one Outstanding Marketer and one Outstanding Merchandiser were selected by the independent supermarket community and their supporters through online voting. This year’s Outstanding Marketer was Harps Food Stores, and the Outstanding Merchandiser was Adams Fairacre Farms Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy Farmers. 

“Independent grocers continue to set the standard for creativity and innovation in marketing and merchandising,” said Laura Strange, NGA’s chief communications and engagement officer and SVP. “The Creative Choice Awards celebrate the outstanding efforts of these retailers who are finding unique ways to engage their customers, drive sales and strengthen their communities. We’re proud to recognize this year’s winners and appreciate the support of Kellanova and Unilever in honoring excellence in the independent grocery industry.” 

Information on the 2026 Student Case Study Competition and the 2026 NGA Creative Choice Awards will be available this fall.  

Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Ollie’s Opens 4 New Stores in Wisconsin

All locations are former Big Lots stores
Ollie's

Albertsons Restructuring Includes Division Consolidation

Grocer says move will ensure “strong local operational excellence”
Albertsons Storefront Washington UT Teaser

Chicagoland Mariano’s Location to Close

Kroger-owned banner in Northfield not renewing lease when it lapses this fall
Mariano's

Dollar General Opens 1st Arkansas Distribution Center

Value retailer is in growth mode with new facilities, executive promotions
Dollar General Names Chief Medical Officer Albert Wu Health Care

THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons, Kroger Face Layoffs and Restructuring; ALDI and Southeastern Grocers Make a Deal

Wegmans’ 2025 expansion plans, a closure for Mariano’s also garnered reader attention
Friday 5
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds