NGA Celebrates WGA Woman of the Year Award Recipient
“Amy’s leadership, advocacy and dedication to the independent grocery industry make her a truly deserving recipient of this award,” noted Chelsea Matzen, VP of the NGA Foundation. “Her commitment to fostering strong community values, volunteerism and industry involvement exemplifies the mission of Women Grocers of America.”
Under Niemetscheck’s guidance, CertCo has rolled out several significant initiatives, among them offering eight hours of paid volunteer time for non-union employees. She has also spearheaded volunteer partnerships with such organizations as Habitat for Humanity, The Humane Society, Second Harvest and Gilda’s Club.
Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation's overall economy and generates more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes, according to the organization.