NGA Celebrates WGA Woman of the Year Award Recipient

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and the Women Grocers of America (WGA) have presented Amy Niemetscheck, president and CEO of Fitchburg, Wis.-based independent wholesale grocery distributor CertCo Inc. with the 2025 WGA Woman of the Year Award. The ceremony took place during the NGA Show in Las Vegas.

The award goes to those who demonstrate strong leadership qualities and a passion for the independent grocery industry. Eligible winners must be female professionals with at least seven years of experience in the independent food industry, and they may come from any sector of NGA membership, which encompasses retailers, wholesalers, associates and suppliers, but they must be employed by an NGA member.

Beginning her career as an auditor at a regional accounting firm where CertCo was one of her clients, Niemetscheck would later join the distributor in 2011 and rise to become its president and CEO in 2019. A fierce advocate for independent grocers, she is deeply involved in NGA, Retailer Owned Food Distributors & Associates and WGA, sitting or having sat on the board of each organization.

[RELATED: T.A. Solberg Co. Inc. Earns NGA Peter J. Larkin Award for Community Service]