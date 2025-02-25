 Skip to main content

NGA Celebrates WGA Woman of the Year Award Recipient

CertCo’s Amy Niemetscheck accepts award at trade org’s show in Las Vegas
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
2025 WGA Woman of the Year Award Main Image
From left: Stephanie Reid, Kristin Popp, 2025 WGA Woman of the Year Award winner Amy Niemetscheck and Greg Ferrara

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and the Women Grocers of America (WGA) have presented Amy Niemetscheck, president and CEO of Fitchburg, Wis.-based independent wholesale grocery distributor CertCo Inc. with the 2025 WGA Woman of the Year Award. The ceremony took place during the NGA Show in Las Vegas.

The award goes to those who demonstrate strong leadership qualities and a passion for the independent grocery industry. Eligible winners must be female professionals with at least seven years of experience in the independent food industry, and they may come from any sector of NGA membership, which encompasses retailers, wholesalers, associates and suppliers, but they must be employed by an NGA member.  

Beginning her career as an auditor at a regional accounting firm where CertCo was one of her clients, Niemetscheck would later join the distributor in 2011 and rise to become its president and CEO in 2019. A fierce advocate for independent grocers, she is deeply involved in NGA, Retailer Owned Food Distributors & Associates and WGA, sitting or having sat on the board of each organization. 

“Amy’s leadership, advocacy and dedication to the independent grocery industry make her a truly deserving recipient of this award,” noted Chelsea Matzen, VP of the NGA Foundation. “Her commitment to fostering strong community values, volunteerism and industry involvement exemplifies the mission of Women Grocers of America.” 

Under Niemetscheck’s guidance, CertCo has rolled out several significant initiatives, among them offering eight hours of paid volunteer time for non-union employees. She has also spearheaded volunteer partnerships with such organizations as Habitat for Humanity, The Humane Society, Second Harvest and Gilda’s Club. 

Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation's overall economy and generates more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes, according to the organization. 

