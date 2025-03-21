 Skip to main content

Hannaford Supermarkets Names Marketing Agency of Record

The Variable will lead grocer’s creative strategy across digital, social and broadcast channels
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Hannaford
Hannaford Supermarkets has named independent agency The Variable its new marketing agency of record.

Hannaford Supermarkets has named independent agency The Variable its new agency of record (AOR). The decision follows a multi-agency review led by Mercer Island Group that began last year. Hannaford is owned by global food retail group Ahold Delhaize, which acquired the brand in 2016.

Hannaford’s search for a new creative AOR was sparked by the opportunity to create a holistic creative approach across all digital, social and broadcast channels. The Variable will assume responsibility for the full range of creative ideation and execution, including strategy and social media duties, helping Hannaford appeal to a new generation of shoppers and its legacy shopper base.

[RELATED: NGA Introduces ‘Fair Markets, Fresh Choices’ Advocacy Campaign]

The first work from the new partnership is currently slated for the third quarter of 2025.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"From the beginning, it was clear that The Variable deeply understood our brand, our customers and the challenges we face in a highly competitive marketplace," said Sarah Guzman, VP of marketing at Hannaford. "They stood out for their ability to combine fresh, innovative thinking while demonstrating a deep respect for our heritage. We're excited to partner with their team to help us differentiate Hannaford in new, meaningful ways and connect with a broader audience without losing sight of what makes us who we are."

“Hannaford’s commitment to putting their customers first and going the extra mile sets them apart in a crowded market,” said Courtney Lewis, CMO at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based The Variable. “In an industry where so many brands strive to stay ahead, often at the sacrifice of customer service, Hannaford has chosen to stand out by serving their communities in meaningful ways. We look forward to helping them differentiate the brand in fresh, modern ways while staying true to Hannaford’s proud legacy and reputation for quality and care.”

Clients of The Variable include P&G and Nestlé.

Hannaford operates almost 190 stores, most with full-service pharmacies, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The company employs nearly 30,000 associates and is based in Scarborough, Maine. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix

Fareway Upgrades Continue in Iowa

Grocer starts relocation project in home state and also rolls out new lottery feature
Eldora rendering

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
BJ's

Kroger Pilots Inventory-Scanning Robots in Midwest Stores

Technology is being tested at 70 total locations in Ohio, Indiana
Kroger HQ Cincinnati Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds