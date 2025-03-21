Hannaford Supermarkets Names Marketing Agency of Record

"From the beginning, it was clear that The Variable deeply understood our brand, our customers and the challenges we face in a highly competitive marketplace," said Sarah Guzman, VP of marketing at Hannaford. "They stood out for their ability to combine fresh, innovative thinking while demonstrating a deep respect for our heritage. We're excited to partner with their team to help us differentiate Hannaford in new, meaningful ways and connect with a broader audience without losing sight of what makes us who we are."

“Hannaford’s commitment to putting their customers first and going the extra mile sets them apart in a crowded market,” said Courtney Lewis, CMO at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based The Variable. “In an industry where so many brands strive to stay ahead, often at the sacrifice of customer service, Hannaford has chosen to stand out by serving their communities in meaningful ways. We look forward to helping them differentiate the brand in fresh, modern ways while staying true to Hannaford’s proud legacy and reputation for quality and care.”

Clients of The Variable include P&G and Nestlé.

Hannaford operates almost 190 stores, most with full-service pharmacies, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The company employs nearly 30,000 associates and is based in Scarborough, Maine. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.