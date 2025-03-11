Kroger Debuts E-Comm Business Unit

Yael Cosset is adding chief digital officer to his title at Kroger, and as leader of the new e-comm business unit.

The Kroger Co. is moving full steam ahead on omnichannel strategies to enhance both its operations and customer experiences. This week, the retailer announced that it is launching a new e-commerce business unit aimed at centralizing and expanding its already-strong digital initiatives.

Yael Cosset, SVP and chief information officer at Kroger, will head up the e-commerce unit. Serving as EVP and chief digital officer, he will steer this business while continuing to oversee tech and data for the company.

Cosset is well positioned for this pivotal role. He guided Kroger’s recent technology transformation to improve personalization and convenience for shoppers while also enabling associates to focus on service. His deep background in the tech functions at Kroger includes leadership of the 84.51˚ insight and media subsidiary and the Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) retail media unit, among other portfolios.