Kroger Debuts E-Comm Business Unit
Ron Sargent, who was recently tapped to serve as chairman and CEO in the wake of Rodney McMullen’s sudden departure, said that the move and Cosset’s appointment will propel growth in the arm of its business that took in $13 billion sales during the most recent fiscal year. "Accelerating Kroger's e-commerce growth is a top priority," Sargent said. "As the architect of Kroger's digital strategy, Yael will continue to make it easier for customers to shop for our fresh, affordable food."
On that note, Kroger regularly makes improvements to its tech capabilities. In late 2024, for example, KPM added incremental sales reporting to self-service programming campaigns. Kroger recently highlighted its Express Delivery service that allows for pickup and delivery in as little as two hours and reported that delivery sales rose 18% over the last year, led by its customer fulfillment center. These and other initiatives helped the retailer boost digital sales growth by 11% in recently concluded fourth quarter of FY2024.
