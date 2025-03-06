Kroger Delivers Mixed Q4 Following CEO Exit
Continued Sargent: “Kroger is operating from a position of strength, delivering fourth quarter results that came in ahead of expectations due to the strength of our model and the disciplined execution of our teams. We enter 2025 with positive momentum, focused on delivering an incredible customer experience through great quality at low prices."
According to a new report from foot traffic and location analytics firm Placer.ai, Kroger and its banners captured about 16% of total U.S. grocery store visits during 2024, although visits were down 1.2% year-over-year in Q4.
Looking forward to FY25, Kroger anticipates identical sales without fuel of 2%-3%, adjusted FIFO operating profit of $4.7-$4.9 billion, and adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $4.60-$4.80.
"Kroger's 2024 results demonstrate the resilience of our value creation model, which is generating solid results and strong free cash flow,” said outgoing CFO Todd Foley, who will soon be succeeded by PepsiCo Europe’s David Kennerley as SVP and CFO.
"Investments made to diversify our business have added more ways for Kroger to drive sustainable future growth,” said Foley. “With our strengthened balance sheet, we plan to continue to invest in our business through new store growth, grow our dividend subject to board approval, and return excess cash to our shareholders through share repurchases to drive shareholder returns in 2025, consistent with our long-term growth expectations."
"The strength of our model and the momentum in our business give us confidence in our 2025 growth plans," Foley concluded.
Following its failed merger with Albertsons Cos., Kroger revealed in December that it will resume share repurchases after a pause of more than two years. Its board of directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $7.5 billion of common stock.
The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.