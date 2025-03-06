Kroger Delivers Mixed Q4 Following CEO Exit

On the heels of Rodney McMullen’s unexpected resignation as CEO earlier this week, The Kroger Co. is moving forward and sharing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024.

In Q4, total company sales were $34.3 billion, compared to $37.1 billion for the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 2.6% with the exclusion of fuel, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy and the 53rd week in 2023. A slight improvement in gross margin was primarily attributable to the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy and lower shrink.

Identical sales without fuel increased 2.4% in Q4, while operating profit totaled $912 million. The grocer also saw 11% digital sales growth, excluding the 53rd week in 2023.

As for the full FY2024, total company sales were $147.1 billion, including $2 billion of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy sales. Excluding fuel, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy and the 53rd week in 2023, sales increased 1.8% compared to the same period last year. Operating profit was $3.8 billion, with an EPS of $3.67, while adjusted FIFO operating profit was $4.7 billion and adjusted EPS was $4.47.

McMullen, who stepped down following an internal investigation into his personal conduct, was quickly replaced on an interim basis by Ron Sargent, lead director of Kroger’s board of directors. Kroger contends that McMullen’s alleged breach of corporate ethics was not related to the business, including its financial performance, operations, reporting or talent.