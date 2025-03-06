FreshDirect, Uber Eats Partner on Same-Day On-Demand Grocery Delivery
“We’re thrilled to welcome FreshDirect to Uber Eats,” noted Hashim Amin, head of grocery and retail in North America at San Francisco-based Uber. “As consumer demand for fast, high-quality grocery delivery continues to grow, we are committed to partnering with the right retailers to bring people exactly what they need, when they need it. FreshDirect has long been a trusted source for top-quality groceries, and we’re excited to make their incredible selection more accessible to customers in New York and beyond.”
New York City FreshDirect customers can shop FreshDirect on Uber Eats in just a few steps:
- Open the Uber Eats app and go to the “Grocery” category.
- Search for FreshDirect and browse the full selection of fresh produce, meats, seafood, dairy, bakery items, prepared meals, and more.
- Add items to a cart, choose a preferred delivery time and place the order.
- Track the order in real time until delivery.
Using such product features as scheduled, gifted or group orders enables Uber Eats customers to have a seamless grocery delivery experience, according to the company, which also noted that Uber One members receive exclusive benefits, including $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.
Founded in 2002, FreshDirect provides service to the greater New York tri-state area. By working directly with local farmers, fishermen, growers, distillers and food manufacturers, the company streamlines the supply chain, ensuring products reach customers faster—up to seven days fresher than traditional grocery stores.