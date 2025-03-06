FreshDirect, Uber Eats Partner on Same-Day On-Demand Grocery Delivery

FreshDirect’s products can now be ordered through the Uber Eats or Uber app by customers in New York City.

Online grocer FreshDirect has joined the Uber Eats platform. The partnership marks the first time that FreshDirect’s offerings will be available for on-demand delivery on a third-party app, making it easier than ever for Uber customers to access the e-grocer’s fresh groceries, prepared meals and pantry staples.

Starting today, FreshDirect’s products can be ordered through the Uber Eats or Uber app by customers in New York City. By joining Uber Eats, FreshDirect is enabling customers to receive their groceries in as little as one hour.

“This collaboration with Uber Eats marks a significant step forward for FreshDirect,” said Metin Hacioglu, deputy CEO of Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect. “Our customers rely on us for the freshest, highest-quality food and groceries, and now, with Uber’s technology and delivery expertise, we can offer them the same exceptional products they love — faster and more conveniently than ever.”

The move is part of Uber’s wider commitment to expanding its grocery delivery footprint and providing consumers with more choice and flexibility in how they buy food. The company has rapidly grown its grocery and retail offerings, teaming with major supermarkets, specialty food retailers and convenience stores to meet shopper needs.