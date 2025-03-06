 Skip to main content

FreshDirect, Uber Eats Partner on Same-Day On-Demand Grocery Delivery

1st time e-grocer’s products can be ordered via 3rd-party app
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
FreshDirect and Uber Eats Logos Main Image
FreshDirect’s products can now be ordered through the Uber Eats or Uber app by customers in New York City.

Online grocer FreshDirect has joined the Uber Eats platform. The partnership marks the first time that FreshDirect’s offerings will be available for on-demand delivery on a third-party app, making it easier than ever for Uber customers to access the e-grocer’s fresh groceries, prepared meals and pantry staples. 

Starting today, FreshDirect’s products can be ordered through the Uber Eats or Uber app by customers in New York City. By joining Uber Eats, FreshDirect is enabling customers to receive their groceries in as little as one hour.

“This collaboration with Uber Eats marks a significant step forward for FreshDirect,” said Metin Hacioglu, deputy CEO of Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect. “Our customers rely on us for the freshest, highest-quality food and groceries, and now, with Uber’s technology and delivery expertise, we can offer them the same exceptional products they love — faster and more conveniently than ever.”

The move is part of Uber’s wider commitment to expanding its grocery delivery footprint and providing consumers with more choice and flexibility in how they buy food. The company has rapidly grown its grocery and retail offerings, teaming with major supermarkets, specialty food retailers and convenience stores to meet shopper needs. 

“We’re thrilled to welcome FreshDirect to Uber Eats,” noted Hashim Amin, head of grocery and retail in North America at San Francisco-based Uber. “As consumer demand for fast, high-quality grocery delivery continues to grow, we are committed to partnering with the right retailers to bring people exactly what they need, when they need it. FreshDirect has long been a trusted source for top-quality groceries, and we’re excited to make their incredible selection more accessible to customers in New York and beyond.”

[RELATED: FreshDirect Unveils Its Top 5 Exciting Food Trends for 2025]

New York City FreshDirect customers can shop FreshDirect on Uber Eats in just a few steps:

  1. Open the Uber Eats app and go to the “Grocery” category.
  2. Search for FreshDirect and browse the full selection of fresh produce, meats, seafood, dairy, bakery items, prepared meals, and more.
  3. Add items to a cart, choose a preferred delivery time and place the order.
  4. Track the order in real time until delivery.

Using such product features as scheduled, gifted or group orders enables Uber Eats customers to have a seamless grocery delivery experience, according to the company, which also noted that Uber One members receive exclusive benefits, including $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.

Founded in 2002, FreshDirect provides service to the greater New York tri-state area. By working directly with local farmers, fishermen, growers, distillers and food manufacturers, the company streamlines the supply chain, ensuring products reach customers faster—up to seven days fresher than traditional grocery stores. 

