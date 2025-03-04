 Skip to main content

ALDI Opts for Digital Wave Technology’s GenAI Solutions

Grocer seeks to automate product copy, improve product data accuracy
By employing Digital Wave Technology's enterprise AI solutions, ALDI hopes to expedite the delivery of precise, customer-focused product information to be used across its digital touchpoints.

ALDI has begun a collaboration with Digital Wave Technology, the provider of the AI-native ONE Platform, to enhance the automation of digital channel product descriptions for the deep-discount grocer in the United States, with the aim of creating operational efficiency that will translate into further savings for its shoppers. Digital Wave’s GenAI solutions were designed to create on-brand product copy and enrich product attribution, which can help increase customer engagement.

By employing these enterprise AI solutions, ALDI hopes to expedite the delivery of precise, customer-focused product information to be used across the retailer’s digital touchpoints, encompassing its website, app and email. Digital Wave’s AI Copywriter creates high-quality, search engine-optimized product descriptions and multilingual marketing copy, allowing ALDI to scale content production efficiently and consistently. The AI Product Attribution solution was created to enrich product data by extracting key product attributes from images and packaging, closing data gaps to boost digital discoverability.

Among the key benefits of the partnership, according to Digital Wave Technology:

  • Scalable Growth Foundation: The solution lays a scalable foundation for the retailer’s future growth across digital channels.
  • Improved Product Discoverability: Automated product attribution boosts search visibility, organic search rankings and website navigation, easing customer confusion while increasing conversions and market share.
  • On-Brand Content Generation: ALDI will continue to engage diverse customer segments via automated, on-brand, SEO-optimized product descriptions and marketing content across various channels.
  • Enhanced Efficiency: The automation of product copy and data management considerably improves operational efficiency.
  • Optimized Customer Experience: Accurate and compliant product information enhances the customer’s shopping journey, leading to new customer acquisition and loyalty.

“ALDI is a brand synonymous [with] innovation and excellence in every customer interaction,” noted Lori Schafer, CEO of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.-based Digital Wave Technology. “Our AI-native solutions will integrate with the existing ALDI digital infrastructure, driving revenue growth and improving profitability while delivering exceptional product experiences. We’re excited to support ALDI as it continues to set benchmarks in the grocery sector.”

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023. 

