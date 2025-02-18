Walmart Inks Deal for AI Price Forecasting

After becoming the first software company to be named a winner in Walmart’s annual Open Call competition, Helios Artificial Intelligence has entered a deal to provide its climate risk and price forecasting software for the retailer’s use.

According to Helios, it has created the first AI platform that predicts the price and availability of agricultural commodities using climate risk. The company says its software will allow Walmart to evaluate medium- and long- term climate risks facing its global agricultural supply chain to help secure sustainable sourcing.