Walmart Inks Deal for AI Price Forecasting
Walmart has been making moves to strengthen its supply chain as of late. Last month, the company made a deal to sell its Advanced Systems and Robotics business to Symbotic, Inc., an AI-enabled robotics technology company that focuses on the supply chain. As part of the deal, Symbotic will help Walmart develop, build and deploy an advanced robotics platform solution that will accelerate online pickup and delivery options at stores.
Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.