RELEX Unveils Category Management Solution

RELEX Solutions has introduced a modern approach to category reviews with RELEX Space for Category Management. Built within a cloud-native interface, RELEX Space empowers retailers to optimize merchandising plans to deliver the right products at the right time and place, meeting consumer demand while maximizing sales and profitability.

RELEX is a provider of a unified supply chain and retail-planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. It currently works with such companies as ADUSA, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, and M&S Food.

The new RELEX Space for Category Management solution strategically optimizes shelf space allocation and provides insights into category adjacencies, ensuring that popular categories have enough space to meet customer demand. Automating and optimizing planogram updates using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning reduces time-consuming manual processes and enables retailers to reflect current sales trends, customer preferences and seasonal variations.

RELEX Space for Category Management also fosters cross-functional collaboration, allowing supply chain and merchandising teams to plan and develop a category management strategy, and make decisions seamlessly. By connecting and leveraging space, labor, inventory and forecast data, planners can assess the true cost to serve and how to grow revenue, according to the company.