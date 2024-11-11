RELEX's Partnership Optimizes End-to-End Retail Ops and Inventory Planning

“Demand forecasting is crucial to retailers’ success,” said Srini Rajamani, SVP and sector head – consumer and life sciences at Wipro Limited, which is based in India. “Yet, in today’s omnichannel retail environment, effective inventory planning is harder than ever before. Our clients are increasingly looking to us to help them leverage advanced technologies to better forecast and manage their supply chains. Through this partnership with RELEX, we will be able to deploy advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to help our joint retail and CPG clients stay ahead of market shifts and optimize their operations.”

Wipro Limited is focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging its holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering and operations, it helps clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses.

"Our partnership with Wipro will effectively support many retailers and consumer goods companies looking to centralize their retail and supply chain operations and be best positioned to anticipate, and accurately predict and manage, demand. Already, we’ve seen success of our partnership with a major U.S. grocery wholesaler who has successfully deployed a unified forecasting, replenishment and space-planning deployment, and has started to show measurable value,” said Mikko Kärkkäinen, co-founder and group CEO of RELEX Solutions, whose U.S. headquarters is in Atlanta. “We look forward to driving real results for our joint clients with Wipro.”