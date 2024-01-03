Relex Solutions Broadens Its Supply Chain Capabilities

Supply chain and retail planning solution provider Relex Solutions is expanding its own chain. The Helsinki, Finland-headquartered company announced that it has acquired Optimity, a supply chain planning and optimization provider in the food and beverage and manufacturing industries.

The acquisition will help Relex connect upstream planning with downstream execution in one platform, helping its grocery industry customers to better predict consumer demand, improve their production plans, adjust inventory levels and respond to disruptions. Based in Sweden, Optimity works with more than 80 food and beverage companies and manufacturers around the world, including in the United States.

“This acquisition also further accelerates our vision towards an adaptive, autonomous and synchronized supply chain unifying demand and supply planning decisions in one platform to minimize all wasted cost and product. We warmly welcome the Optimity team to Relex,” said Mikko Kärkkäinen, co-founder and group CEO at Relex, which operates a U.S. office in Atlanta.

Added Optimity’s CEO Christer Liden: “Our depth in some of the most complex consumer goods industries like bakery, ready-made meals, protein production and industrial manufacturing complements the vast understanding of consumer demand that Relex has, based on their impressive expertise managing more than $700 billion of demand in grocery alone. We are thrilled to join the Relex team and further optimize the consumer goods value chain together.”

Relex, which counts retailers like Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Sprouts Farmers Market among its customers, continues to refine and add to its tech toolbox, too. In December, the company launched new AI-driven price optimization capabilities designed to integrate with its promotion planning solutions. Among other applications, food retailers can use the new feature to gain insights into the effect of price changes on sales, margins, competitive positioning and compliance with internal rules.