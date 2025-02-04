Associated Food Stores Introduces Tiered Incentive Discounts for Retailers

AFS retailers are encouraged to take advantage of TIDs to enhance their purchasing power and merchandising capabilities.

Associated Food Stores (AFS) has introduced its Tiered Incentive Discount (TID) program that offers increasing discounts based on order quantities, helping retailers move beyond traditional pallet-only deals.

“TIDs were created with retailers’ needs in mind,” said Lon Herget, director of center store category management at AFS. “This new allowance unlocks numerous opportunities for stores, enabling better cost efficiency, greater product customization and improved accessibility. We’re thrilled to leverage advanced warehouse technology to elevate display and merchandising capabilities, creating a more impactful in-store experience.”

TIDs apply to select product groups during pre-commit events. Retailers can receive tiered discounts by purchasing specified case quantities on a single order or ship date. According to AFS, the more they buy, the greater the savings. The example below shows how TID tiers could appear: