Associated Food Stores Introduces Tiered Incentive Discounts for Retailers
If a retailer orders 30 cases in a single transaction, the Tier 3 discount will still apply, meaning they’ll get $4 off per case.
TIDs also feature the flexibility to mix and match items. Retailers aren't restricted to specific quantities of each item within a deal. If the total tier quantity is met, retailers can order any combination of eligible products.
In addition, TIDs provide discounts on top of existing traditional allowances, such as off invoice, temporary price reductions and performance-based allowances.
By leveraging these tiered discounts, AFS said that grocery stores can achieve better cost efficiency and offer a more customized product assortment to customers.
For wholesale teams, these deals help optimize inventory management and drive larger, more efficient orders while offering savings to retailers.
Serving nearly 450 retailers across the Intermountain West, Salt Lake City-based AFS is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States. It is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.