Kroger Files Counterclaims Against Albertsons

In the wake of the two grocery companies’ failed $24.6 billion merger, The Kroger Co. has filed a legal response to the Albertsons Cos. earlier lawsuit against it. Kroger is claiming that while it was working to seek regulatory approval and close the merger, Albertsons was engaging in a secret campaign alongside C&S Wholesale Grocers to pursue its own regulatory strategy, which ultimately undermined Kroger's efforts.

Kroger says that as a result of its misconduct, Albertsons is not entitled to the $600 million termination fee under the terms of the parties' merger agreement, nor is Albertsons entitled to other damages it is seeking. The alleged misconduct included incoming Albertsons CEO Susan Morris’ “secret communications with C&S's CEO and others, utilizing personal emails and cell phones to advance Albertsons's strategy.”

With these counterclaims, Kroger is seeking damages from Albertsons as a result of its misconduct and breaches of the merger agreement. Kroger says it will seek to recover the investment it made to obtain regulatory approval for the merger while Albertsons was working to undermine it.

In a media statement regarding the countersuit, an Albertsons spokesperson said: "Kroger’s weak claims are a deliberate tactic to distract from its own ongoing executive leadership issues; blatant and recurring failures to carry out its contractual obligations under the Merger Agreement; and avoid paying the damages it owes to Albertsons. Albertsons was steadfastly committed to the success of the combination from the outset. By contrast, Kroger did not hold up its end of the bargain, despite its duty under the Merger Agreement to take 'any and all actions' to address regulatory concerns.

"As highlighted by multiple judges in the decisions blocking the merger, Kroger – under the leadership of former CEO Rodney McMullen – acted in its own financial self-interest, proposing insufficient divestiture packages that repeatedly ignored regulators’ concerns, mismanaging the process of identifying a divestiture buyer, and failing to cooperate with Albertsons," the spokesperson continued. "Kroger’s self-interested conduct doomed the merger, and we are now focused on returning value to Albertsons’ shareholders to compensate for those losses. We look forward to presenting our case in court.”

In its December lawsuit, Albertsons claimed that Kroger made a willful breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing since the company failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to secure regulatory approval of the companies’ agreed merger transaction.

Albertsons asserted that Kroger willfully breached the companies’ merger agreement by refusing to divest the necessary assets for antitrust approval, ignoring regulators’ feedback, rejecting stronger divestiture buyers and failing to cooperate with Albertsons.

Kroger had refuted Albertsons’ claims, which it asserted were “baseless and without merit.”