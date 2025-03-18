Kroger Dallas Division Names New President

“Keith has left his footprint in Dallas, leading the company in consistently delivering a good experience for our customers and mentoring and training so many up-and-coming leaders throughout our company,” said Jabbar. “We all thank Keith for his many years of service, dedication, loyalty, and his passion for people and results, and wish him all the best on his next chapter.”

Kroger is in growth mode in its Dallas division, having opened a new Asian-focused Kroger Marketplace in Plano in January. Another new Marketplace format store opened in Melissa, Texas, last October, and yet another is slated to open in North Fort Worth later this year.

The grocer also has plans to break ground on additional new Marketplace stores in Little Elm and the Sendera Ranch neighborhood of Fort Worth later this year.

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer employs 420,000 associates, including 13,000 employees at 110 stores in its Dallas division, and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.