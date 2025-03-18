 Skip to main content

Kroger Dallas Division Names New President

Rudy DiPietro will succeed the retiring Keith Shoemaker
Rudy DiPietro

The Kroger Co. has named Rudy DiPietro the new president of its Dallas division. DiPietro succeeds Keith Shoemaker, effective March 29, following Shoemaker’s retirement after nearly 48 years of service. 

For his part, DiPietro has had a 21-year career with Ahold Delhaize USA, serving most recently as VP of omnichannel planning and execution. He was previously VP of omnichannel merchandising planning and execution, and SVP of sales and operations for Stop & Shop. DiPietro also held leadership roles with the Food Lion and Hannaford banners.

“We welcome Rudy to our Kroger family. He brings a wealth of experience in the grocery industry, with a proven track record of driving operational excellence, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Valerie Jabbar, SVP of retail divisions at Kroger. “His leadership will play a critical role in elevating our business and our growth strategy in Dallas.” 

Shoemaker joined Kroger in 1977 and served in a number of leadership positions including store manager, district manager and regional director of operations.

“Keith has left his footprint in Dallas, leading the company in consistently delivering a good experience for our customers and mentoring and training so many up-and-coming leaders throughout our company,” said Jabbar. “We all thank Keith for his many years of service, dedication, loyalty, and his passion for people and results, and wish him all the best on his next chapter.”

Kroger is in growth mode in its Dallas division, having opened a new Asian-focused Kroger Marketplace in Plano in January. Another new Marketplace format store opened in Melissa, Texas, last October, and yet another is slated to open in North Fort Worth later this year.

The grocer also has plans to break ground on additional new Marketplace stores in Little Elm and the Sendera Ranch neighborhood of Fort Worth later this year. 

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer employs 420,000 associates, including 13,000 employees at 110 stores in its Dallas division, and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

