Krasdale Foods CEO Passes Away

The grocery industry has lost one of its pioneers. Charles Krasne, CEO of Krasdale Foods in White Plains, N.Y., died on Friday, March 7.

Krasne, 94, took over the business from his father, Abraham Krasne, who founded the company in 1908. After earning an undergraduate degree from Yale and an MBA from Harvard, the younger Krasne returned to the family business and built it from a local wholesaler and distributor to a fully-integrated grocery supplier. He unveiled the C-Town and Bravo banners and launched the retail marketing side of the organization that provides a host of services to independent grocers. Today, the company supplies more than 7,000 products to retailers and offers a range of private label products.

[RELATED: Onetime Stop & Shop President Dies]

Krasne is credited with leading Krasdale to become the largest voluntary supermarket group in the New York metro market through the C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Shop Smart and Stop 1 banners, as well as thousands of bodegas and specialty stores. He expanded the company’s footprint to include the Northeast and Florida, where many former New Yorkers moved.

Community outreach was important to this legacy grocery professional. In addition to hosting local events, Krasne developed partnerships with organizations such as the Yankees Foundation, Food Bank for New York City, and DreamYard to support residents in underserved areas.