Krasdale Foods CEO Passes Away
“Many leaders take a family business and grow it into a broader company, but my father achieved this by investing in the company’s most powerful asset: people,” said Thatcher Krasne, Charles Krasne’s son and a member of the Krasdale Foods’ board of directors. “To my father, customers were family, too. My dad took personal pride in the fact that he brought to life the entrepreneurial dreams of so many people, most of which were first-generation Americans in communities that were ignored or second-guessed by other grocery brands. He instilled in all of us that that our role was to help transform the neighborhoods in which we operated."
President and COO Gus Lebiak and others on the leadership team will carry on Krasdale operations.
“We were fortunate that my father also had the vision to ensure that the management and governance of Krasdale Foods did not sit on his shoulders alone. My family and our board have worked collaboratively to support Gus and the executive team in carrying out the company’s strategic plan and vision. That work and our growth will continue, fueled by my father’s spirit,” remarked Thatcher Krasne.
In addition to his son, Thatcher, Charles Krasne is survived by three other children, seven grandchildren, sister, and nieces. Services will be private.