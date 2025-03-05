 Skip to main content

Hershey Announces New Chief Customer Officer

CPG and sales vet Tiffany Menyhart to lead confection sales team
Lynn Petrak
Tiffany menyhart
The Hershey Co. has appointed Tiffany Menyhart as chief customer officer. She joins the venerable CPG’s c-suite later this month, and will steer Hershey’s U.S. confection sales team.

Menyhart is moving to Hershey from The Kraft Heinz Co., where she most recently served as SVP of strategic accounts and growth channels. Her 30-year sales and CPG experience also includes positions at Sodexo and Mars Wrigley Confectionery. She earned an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a B.A. from Vanderbilt University and currently sits on the FMI Foundation Board.

"Tiffany's visionary leadership, extensive experience across confection and snacking categories, and focus on the customer will guide our commercial organization's next growth phase to meet the evolving needs of our retail partners and consumers," said Andrew Archambault, president, U.S. Confection. "She brings enthusiasm and a fresh outlook, driving us towards our 2025 goals and beyond."

Menyhart said she is eager to build on Hershey’s legacy to advance profitable growth, create transformational change and elevate relationships with retail partners. "For more than two decades, I've admired Hershey's best-in-class commercial team and its pioneering leadership in category excellence," she remarked. "I'm excited to return to confection, represent iconic brands with a talented team and lead category growth while delivering exceptional experiences for our customers and consumers."

In February, Hershey shared its fourth quarter and full year financial report. In FY2024, the company’s consolidated net sales topped $11.2 million, a 0.3% increase over the prior year and a reported net income of more than $2.22 billion, up 20.5% for the same period. For 2025, Hershey expects net sales growth of at least 2% and anticipates adjusted earnings per share to land in the mid-30% range.

