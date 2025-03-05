Hershey Announces New Chief Customer Officer

The Hershey Co. has appointed Tiffany Menyhart as chief customer officer. She joins the venerable CPG’s c-suite later this month, and will steer Hershey’s U.S. confection sales team.

Menyhart is moving to Hershey from The Kraft Heinz Co., where she most recently served as SVP of strategic accounts and growth channels. Her 30-year sales and CPG experience also includes positions at Sodexo and Mars Wrigley Confectionery. She earned an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a B.A. from Vanderbilt University and currently sits on the FMI Foundation Board.

