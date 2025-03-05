Hershey Announces New Chief Customer Officer
"Tiffany's visionary leadership, extensive experience across confection and snacking categories, and focus on the customer will guide our commercial organization's next growth phase to meet the evolving needs of our retail partners and consumers," said Andrew Archambault, president, U.S. Confection. "She brings enthusiasm and a fresh outlook, driving us towards our 2025 goals and beyond."
Menyhart said she is eager to build on Hershey’s legacy to advance profitable growth, create transformational change and elevate relationships with retail partners. "For more than two decades, I've admired Hershey's best-in-class commercial team and its pioneering leadership in category excellence," she remarked. "I'm excited to return to confection, represent iconic brands with a talented team and lead category growth while delivering exceptional experiences for our customers and consumers."
In February, Hershey shared its fourth quarter and full year financial report. In FY2024, the company’s consolidated net sales topped $11.2 million, a 0.3% increase over the prior year and a reported net income of more than $2.22 billion, up 20.5% for the same period. For 2025, Hershey expects net sales growth of at least 2% and anticipates adjusted earnings per share to land in the mid-30% range.