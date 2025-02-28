J.M. Smucker Makes Strategic Moves in Sweet Snacks Business and Supply Chain

Judd Freitag will now lead pet foods and sweet baked snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. (Image Credit: LinkedIn)

The J.M. Smucker Co. is making some internal changes to boost key business segments and refocus its operations.

Judd Freitag has been promoted from VP, general manager and marketing for the U.S. retail pet food segments to SVP and general manager, pet and sweet baked snacks. Now an officer of the company, he will lead that business unit to maintain strong momentum in the U.S. retail pet foods business and also spearhead the sweet baked snacks strategy to drive growth for venerable brands, including Hostess.

Dan O’Leary, the most recent SVP and general manager, sweet baked snacks and pet, will depart Smucker as of March 7.

“The promotion of Judd reflects our commitment to the Hostess brand and taking the necessary actions to return the Hostess brand to growth, while continuing to deliver the pet business,” said Mark Smucker, chair of the board, president and CEO.