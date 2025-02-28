 Skip to main content

J.M. Smucker Makes Strategic Moves in Sweet Snacks Business and Supply Chain

CPG announces decoupling of supply chain and manufacturing businesses and makes a move to boost Hostess brand
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Judd Freitag
Judd Freitag will now lead pet foods and sweet baked snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. (Image Credit: LinkedIn)

The J.M. Smucker Co. is making some internal changes to boost key business segments and refocus its operations. 

Judd Freitag has been promoted from VP, general manager and marketing for the U.S. retail pet food segments to SVP and general manager, pet and sweet baked snacks. Now an officer of the company, he will lead that business unit to maintain strong momentum in the U.S. retail pet foods business and also spearhead the sweet baked snacks strategy to drive growth for venerable brands, including Hostess. 

Dan O’Leary, the most recent SVP and general manager, sweet baked snacks and pet, will depart Smucker as of March 7. 

[RELATED: Dawn Foods Appoints CIO to Executive Leadership Team]

“The promotion of Judd reflects our commitment to the Hostess brand and taking the necessary actions to return the Hostess brand to growth, while continuing to deliver the pet business,” said Mark Smucker, chair of the board, president and CEO. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Smucker continued, “In addition, we are evolving the leadership structure of our supply chain and manufacturing organizations to ensure that we remain positioned to deliver best-in-class execution across or portfolio of brands.”

To his point, the legacy CPG is decoupling its supply chain and manufacturing organizations to strengthen respective oversight. As part of the restructuring, Bryan Hutson has been elevated to SVP, information services and supply chain, expanding his responsibilities from his current role overseeing information service, the transformation office and portfolio operations. Randy Day will continue to oversee manufacturing as SVP, operations, the company reported.

The personnel and structuring news comes as Smucker released its latest financial results this week, reflecting continuing impacts of the divestiture of the Voortman business on Dec. 2, 2024, the divestiture of the Canada condiment business in January 2024 and the acquisition of Hostess Brands, Inc. in Nov. 2023.

For the third quarter, net sales declined 2% to hit $2.2 billion and gross profit increased 7%, or $55.0 million. For the full fiscal year, Smucker expects net sales to rise 7.25% on a year-over-year basis.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Ollie’s Opens 4 New Stores in Wisconsin

All locations are former Big Lots stores
Ollie's

Albertsons Restructuring Includes Division Consolidation

Grocer says move will ensure “strong local operational excellence”
Albertsons Storefront Washington UT Teaser

Dollar General Opens 1st Arkansas Distribution Center

Value retailer is in growth mode with new facilities, executive promotions
Dollar General Names Chief Medical Officer Albert Wu Health Care

Albertsons Board Member Resigns Following Presidential Appointment

Steve Feinberg will be replaced by Cerberus Co-CEO Frank Bruno
Albertsons HQ Teaser

THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons, Kroger Face Layoffs and Restructuring; ALDI and Southeastern Grocers Make a Deal

Wegmans’ 2025 expansion plans, a closure for Mariano’s also garnered reader attention
Friday 5
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds