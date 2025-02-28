J.M. Smucker Makes Strategic Moves in Sweet Snacks Business and Supply Chain
Smucker continued, “In addition, we are evolving the leadership structure of our supply chain and manufacturing organizations to ensure that we remain positioned to deliver best-in-class execution across or portfolio of brands.”
To his point, the legacy CPG is decoupling its supply chain and manufacturing organizations to strengthen respective oversight. As part of the restructuring, Bryan Hutson has been elevated to SVP, information services and supply chain, expanding his responsibilities from his current role overseeing information service, the transformation office and portfolio operations. Randy Day will continue to oversee manufacturing as SVP, operations, the company reported.
The personnel and structuring news comes as Smucker released its latest financial results this week, reflecting continuing impacts of the divestiture of the Voortman business on Dec. 2, 2024, the divestiture of the Canada condiment business in January 2024 and the acquisition of Hostess Brands, Inc. in Nov. 2023.
For the third quarter, net sales declined 2% to hit $2.2 billion and gross profit increased 7%, or $55.0 million. For the full fiscal year, Smucker expects net sales to rise 7.25% on a year-over-year basis.