Misfits Market Launches Private Label Upcycled Breads

New Odds & Ends upcycled items – Multigrain Bread and Honey Wheat Bread – are now exclusively available at e-grocer Misfits Market.

Upcycled Foods Inc. (UP Inc.) and Misfits Market have partnered on the e-grocer’s first upcycled breads for its Odds & Ends private label. Created from scratch, the line aims to meet consumers’ growing demand for delicious, nutritious and sustainable food options.

Both Upcycled Certified breads feature ReGrained SuperGrain+, UP Inc.’s flagship upcycled ingredient, blended with a signature sourdough from global bakery ingredient provider Puratos.

With the launch, Misfits Market and UP Inc. are continuing their joint mission of reducing food waste while developing high-quality, purpose-driven consumer products. ReGrained SuperGrain+ emits 43% less CO2e per pound than conventional wheat flour, making it a workable solution for brands looking to lower scope 3 emissions while delivering on consumer demand for more sustainable options without compromising on taste, texture, or performance.

“Incorporating upcycled ingredients into product innovation is one of the most direct and scalable ways food brands can drive sustainability,” said Dan Kurzrock, founder and CEO of Berkeley, Calif.-based UP Inc. “This partnership is a testament to what is possible when companies commit to reducing food waste together in a meaningful way. Through our Upcycled Food Lab, we collaborate with food makers to bring these innovations to life — offering category expertise, ingredient solutions, and turning sustainability into a competitive advantage that drives growth and leadership in the future of food.”