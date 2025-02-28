Misfits Market Launches Private Label Upcycled Breads
Opting for products made with upcycled ingredients are an easy way for consumers to have an immediate effect at the point of sale. In fact, 57% of shoppers say that they intend to buy more upcycled food, and one in three are specifically interested in bakery products made from upcycled ingredients, according to research from Mattson proprietary research and Puratos, respectively.
“Introducing upcycled breads under our Odds & Ends label is a natural evolution of Misfits Market’s commitment to reducing waste across the supply chain — delivering high-quality, purpose-driven products that give consumers a tangible way to make a positive impact,” observed Morgan Drummond, senior director of private label at Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits Market. “The team at UP Inc. was an invaluable partner from day one, working alongside us from formulation to commercialization to bring this product to life.”
“This bread is a perfect example of how our sourdough and upcycled grains can work together to deliver depth of flavor while advancing sustainability,” noted Michael Gleason, bakery product director at Brussels-based Puratos. “It is exciting to see our collaboration with UP Inc. bring more delicious, responsible food choices to consumers.”
The new Odds & Ends upcycled items – Multigrain Bread and Honey Wheat Bread – are exclusively available at Misfits Market. Both breads come in 24-ounce package size at a retail price of $4.49.
Misfits Market delivers organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, dairy, bakery, wine, and other grocery items to nearly every ZIP code in 48 states at up to 30% off traditional grocery store prices. Founded in 2018, the company has raised more than $525 million in funding and successfully completed the acquisition of Imperfect Foods.