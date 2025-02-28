 Skip to main content

Misfits Market Launches Private Label Upcycled Breads

Online grocer teams with UP Inc. on product line under Odds & Ends label
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Misfits Market Odds & Ends Breads Main Image
New Odds & Ends upcycled items – Multigrain Bread and Honey Wheat Bread – are now exclusively available at e-grocer Misfits Market.

Upcycled Foods Inc. (UP Inc.) and Misfits Market have partnered on the e-grocer’s first upcycled breads for its Odds & Ends private label. Created from scratch, the line aims to meet consumers’ growing demand for delicious, nutritious and sustainable food options. 

Both Upcycled Certified breads feature ReGrained SuperGrain+, UP Inc.’s flagship upcycled ingredient, blended with a signature sourdough from global bakery ingredient provider Puratos

With the launch, Misfits Market and UP Inc. are continuing their joint mission of reducing food waste while developing high-quality, purpose-driven consumer products. ReGrained SuperGrain+ emits 43% less CO2e per pound than conventional wheat flour, making it a workable solution for brands looking to lower scope 3 emissions while delivering on consumer demand for more sustainable options without compromising on taste, texture, or performance.

[RELATED: Exclusive - Membership and More at Misfits Market]

“Incorporating upcycled ingredients into product innovation is one of the most direct and scalable ways food brands can drive sustainability,” said Dan Kurzrock, founder and CEO of Berkeley, Calif.-based UP Inc. “This partnership is a testament to what is possible when companies commit to reducing food waste together in a meaningful way. Through our Upcycled Food Lab, we collaborate with food makers to bring these innovations to life — offering category expertise, ingredient solutions, and turning sustainability into a competitive advantage that drives growth and leadership in the future of food.”

Opting for products made with upcycled ingredients are an easy way for consumers to have an immediate effect at the point of sale. In fact, 57% of shoppers say that they intend to buy more upcycled food, and one in three are specifically interested in bakery products made from upcycled ingredients, according to research from Mattson proprietary research and Puratos, respectively. 

“Introducing upcycled breads under our Odds & Ends label is a natural evolution of Misfits Market’s commitment to reducing waste across the supply chain — delivering high-quality, purpose-driven products that give consumers a tangible way to make a positive impact,” observed Morgan Drummond, senior director of private label at Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits Market. “The team at UP Inc. was an invaluable partner from day one, working alongside us from formulation to commercialization to bring this product to life.”

“This bread is a perfect example of how our sourdough and upcycled grains can work together to deliver depth of flavor while advancing sustainability,” noted Michael Gleason, bakery product director at Brussels-based Puratos. “It is exciting to see our collaboration with UP Inc. bring more delicious, responsible food choices to consumers.”

The new Odds & Ends upcycled items – Multigrain Bread and Honey Wheat Bread – are exclusively available at Misfits Market. Both breads come in 24-ounce package size at a retail price of $4.49.

Misfits Market delivers organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, dairy, bakery, wine, and other grocery items to nearly every ZIP code in 48 states at up to 30% off traditional grocery store prices. Founded in 2018, the company has raised more than $525 million in funding and successfully completed the acquisition of Imperfect Foods.

