Upcycled Foods Inc. (UP Inc.) has unveiled Atoria’s Family Bakery Mini Upcycled Naan, the latest brand collaboration of the Upcycled Foods Lab. Baked with upcycled flour made from barley, wheat and rye rescued at the end of the beer-making process, the soft, pillowy miniature flatbreads are fortified with a hearty inclusion of ReGrained SuperGrain+, receiving the Upcycled Certified standard. The versatile naan is perfect for making pizzas, foldovers and croutons, or for dipping in sweet and savory sauces. An 8-ounce bag retails for a suggested $4.89. After a successful initial launch exclusively with Misfits Market, Atoria’s Mini Upcycled Naan is now available nationwide from natural food distributors, grocery stores and Atoria’s website.