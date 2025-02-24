 Skip to main content

Impossible Foods Names New Chief Demand Officer

Meredith Madden steps in to boost brand awareness, sales
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Meredith Madden
Meredith Madden, most recently at NotCo, is joining the leadership team at Impossible Foods. (LinkedIn photo)

Impossible Foods, which continues to update its portfolio and marketing strategy as the plant-based protein market evolves, has tapped Meredith Madden to serve as chief demand officer. In this new role, she will leverage her background in the plant-based food sector.

Madden joins the Impossible Foods c-suite from NotCo, an alternative protein company. While there, she was promoted from U.S. general manager to North America general manager to CEO of the brand’s joint venture with Kraft Heinz. Prior to that, she was chief marketing and category officer at Chobani. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business and earned an MBA from Dallas Baptist University. 

She will report to Impossible Foods’ President and CEO Peter McGuiness, with whom she worked for nearly a decade at Chobani. In a LinkedIn post, McGuiness said he is eager to team up with Madden to fuel growth at Impossible Foods. 

“I’ve seen her brilliantly execute work across the entire commercial business, from sales and marketing to retail execution to insights and analytics to category management,” he shared. “And her more recent roles in executive management have given her a unique and invaluable perspective on managing and empowering people, particularly in the plant-based space.”

Impossible Foods continues to add to its product line as demand for alt-proteins shifts. In October 2024, the company rolled out Impossible Lite Beef with 21 grams of protein, zero cholesterol and 0 grams of trans fat per serving. 

