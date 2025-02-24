Impossible Foods Names New Chief Demand Officer
Meredith Madden steps in to boost brand awareness, sales
“I’ve seen her brilliantly execute work across the entire commercial business, from sales and marketing to retail execution to insights and analytics to category management,” he shared. “And her more recent roles in executive management have given her a unique and invaluable perspective on managing and empowering people, particularly in the plant-based space.”
Impossible Foods continues to add to its product line as demand for alt-proteins shifts. In October 2024, the company rolled out Impossible Lite Beef with 21 grams of protein, zero cholesterol and 0 grams of trans fat per serving.