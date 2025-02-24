Impossible Foods Names New Chief Demand Officer

Impossible Foods, which continues to update its portfolio and marketing strategy as the plant-based protein market evolves, has tapped Meredith Madden to serve as chief demand officer. In this new role, she will leverage her background in the plant-based food sector.

Madden joins the Impossible Foods c-suite from NotCo, an alternative protein company. While there, she was promoted from U.S. general manager to North America general manager to CEO of the brand’s joint venture with Kraft Heinz. Prior to that, she was chief marketing and category officer at Chobani. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business and earned an MBA from Dallas Baptist University.

She will report to Impossible Foods’ President and CEO Peter McGuiness, with whom she worked for nearly a decade at Chobani. In a LinkedIn post, McGuiness said he is eager to team up with Madden to fuel growth at Impossible Foods.