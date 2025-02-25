 Skip to main content

Verde Farms Promotes from Within for Key Marketing Role

Kirstyn Lipson expands responsibilities in planning, R&D, and communications
Lynn Petrak
Kirstyn Lipson
Kirstyn Lipson, who helped steer the shift from private label to a branded line at Verde Farms, has been promoted.

Verde Farms, which purveys organic, 100% grass-fed and regeneratively farmed beef, has promoted Kirstyn Lipson to senior director of marketing. In this new role on the executive leadership team, she will oversee strategic planning for the Boston-based company.

As her role expands, Lipson will continue to lead all product development and marketing initiatives at Verde Farms. Since joining the business in 2022, she has worked to refine the brand’s positioning and helped guide the relaunch from a private label to a branded portfolio. Among other accomplishments, she worked closely with sales and marketing teams to create and share compelling stories about the better-for-you (BFY) beef line to retailers and other partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kirstyn to the executive leadership team and further elevate her role in shaping the future of our brand, our company and the BFY beef category,” said CEO Brad Johnson. “Her work over the past two years in refining and expressing our brand positioning has been instrumental in making Verde the velocity leader among BFY brands. She cares deeply about our consumers and customers and is passionate about representing their perspective across our company.”

Verde Farms positions itself as the only BFY brand to offer USDA Organic, 100% grass-fed, humanely raised and verified regenerative beef across an entire portfolio. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high-quality beef raised with respect for animal welfare, free from feedlots and growth hormones. 

