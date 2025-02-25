Verde Farms Promotes from Within for Key Marketing Role
“We are thrilled to welcome Kirstyn to the executive leadership team and further elevate her role in shaping the future of our brand, our company and the BFY beef category,” said CEO Brad Johnson. “Her work over the past two years in refining and expressing our brand positioning has been instrumental in making Verde the velocity leader among BFY brands. She cares deeply about our consumers and customers and is passionate about representing their perspective across our company.”
Verde Farms positions itself as the only BFY brand to offer USDA Organic, 100% grass-fed, humanely raised and verified regenerative beef across an entire portfolio. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high-quality beef raised with respect for animal welfare, free from feedlots and growth hormones.