Verde Farms Promotes from Within for Key Marketing Role

Verde Farms, which purveys organic, 100% grass-fed and regeneratively farmed beef, has promoted Kirstyn Lipson to senior director of marketing. In this new role on the executive leadership team, she will oversee strategic planning for the Boston-based company.

As her role expands, Lipson will continue to lead all product development and marketing initiatives at Verde Farms. Since joining the business in 2022, she has worked to refine the brand’s positioning and helped guide the relaunch from a private label to a branded portfolio. Among other accomplishments, she worked closely with sales and marketing teams to create and share compelling stories about the better-for-you (BFY) beef line to retailers and other partners.

