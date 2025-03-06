Onetime Stop & Shop President Dies
Carol Rabb Goldberg’s family started the grocery chain 100+ years ago
Carol Rabb Goldberg became president of Stop & Shop in 1985, while her husband, Avram, who had been president since 1971, transitioned to chairman. They both resigned from the company in 1989. Ahold (later Ahold Delhaize) acquired the chain in 1996. In 1990, the couple founded The AVCAR Group Ltd., a private investment and consulting firm. Carol Rabb Goldberg also served on a wide range of community and philanthropic boards.
Avram Goldberg died at the age of 92 in January 2022, after he and Carol Rabb Goldberg had been married for more than 70 years.
Carol Rabb Goldberg’s other survivors include a son, Joshua; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.