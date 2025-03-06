Onetime Stop & Shop President Dies

Carol Rabb Goldberg, former president of the Stop & Shop supermarket chain and mother of Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, died on the evening of Monday, March 3 at the age of 93, according to a statement from the treasurer’s office.

“She was a renowned mentor and trailblazer for women, paving the way for many others to follow in her footsteps in business, philanthropy and civic engagement,” the statement said. “Initial services will be private, with a larger celebration of life to be held in the spring.”

Carol Rabb Goldberg was a member of the Rabb (Rabinovitz) family, which in 1914 opened the first Economy Grocery Store, in Somerville, Mass, according to Stop & Shop’s website. That store was the beginning of what ultimately became the Stop & Shop chain, which was operated by the Rabbs until the late 1980s, when they sold the business to KKR.