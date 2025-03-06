 Skip to main content

Onetime Stop & Shop President Dies

Carol Rabb Goldberg’s family started the grocery chain 100+ years ago
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Deborah and Carol Rabb Goldberg Main Image Facebook
Carol Rabb Goldberg (right), with her daughter, Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Carol Rabb Goldberg, former president of the Stop & Shop supermarket chain and mother of Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, died on the evening of Monday, March 3 at the age of 93, according to a statement from the treasurer’s office.

“She was a renowned mentor and trailblazer for women, paving the way for many others to follow in her footsteps in business, philanthropy and civic engagement,” the statement said. “Initial services will be private, with a larger celebration of life to be held in the spring.”

Carol Rabb Goldberg was a member of the Rabb (Rabinovitz) family, which in 1914 opened the first Economy Grocery Store, in Somerville, Mass, according to Stop & Shop’s website. That store was the beginning of what ultimately became the Stop & Shop chain, which was operated by the Rabbs until the late 1980s, when they sold the business to KKR. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Carol Rabb Goldberg became president of Stop & Shop in 1985, while her husband, Avram, who had been president since 1971, transitioned to chairman. They both resigned from the company in 1989. Ahold (later Ahold Delhaize) acquired the chain in 1996. In 1990, the couple founded The AVCAR Group Ltd., a private investment and consulting firm. Carol Rabb Goldberg also served on a wide range of community and philanthropic boards.

Avram Goldberg died at the age of 92 in January 2022, after he and Carol Rabb Goldberg had been married for more than 70 years.

Carol Rabb Goldberg’s other survivors include a son, Joshua; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Albertsons Market Grocery Store Coming to New Mexico

The United Family banner breaks ground in Lovington
Albertsons Market

Ollie’s Acquires More Big Lots Leases

Company now has a total of 63 former leases
Ollie's

BJ's to Open 2nd Location in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach club to debut on Feb. 28
BJ's

Another Grocer Shutters in Downtown San Francisco

The Market to halt food retail operations on Feb. 28
The Market SF

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds