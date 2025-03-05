Dollar Tree Names New CFO
Last week, Dollar Tree appointed William W. Douglas III and Timothy Johnson to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Creedon also joined the board at that time.
Creedon, for his part, was officially named CEO of Dollar Tree in December. Creedon stepped into the interim role after Rick Dreiling left the company due to health issues in early November. Creedon has been with Dollar Tree since 2022 and was most recently COO.
It’s a seemingly pivotal time for the value retailer, as reports emerged last month that private-equity firms Apollo Global Management and Sycamore Partners and investment company Brigade Capital Management were interested in and competing to acquire Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar banner.
Last year, Dollar Tree initiated a formal review of strategic alternatives of the Family Dollar business segment, which it said could include a potential sale, spinoff or other disposition of the business.
The company will share its fourth quarter financial report on March 26.
Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operates more than 16,000 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.