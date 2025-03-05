Dollar Tree Names New CFO

Dollar Tree Inc. has named Stewart Glendinning as its new CFO, replacing Jeff Davis, who will step down effective March 30 but stay with the company for a short period to ensure a smooth transition. Glendinning had joined Dollar Tree earlier this year in a senior role focused on enterprise-wide transformation initiatives.

“We are pleased to announce that Stewart will become our next CFO,” said Mike Creedon, Dollar Tree CEO. “Stewart is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving financial excellence. In his short time with us, he’s contributed significantly to the review of strategic alternatives for our Family Dollar business, where we continue to make good progress. I look forward to working closely with Stewart as we seek to accelerate growth at Dollar Tree in 2025.”

Prior to joining Dollar Tree, Glendinning served as CEO of Express, Inc., and previously held global CFO roles at Tyson Foods and Molson Coors Brewing Co.