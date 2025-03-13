Empire Names New CFO

Matt Reindel (Image Credit: www.empireco.ca)
"I am thrilled that Costa will be joining Empire as CFO," continued Medline. "He is an experienced, immensely capable and intensely goal-oriented leader who will play a critical role in helping drive Empire's results in the years to come."
Empire also reported its financial results for the third quarter ended Feb. 1. For the quarter, the company recorded net earnings of CAD $146.1 million (62 cents per share), compared with CAD $134.2 million (54 cents per share) last year. Adjusted net earnings were CAD $146.1 million (62 cents per share), compared with CAD $153.1 million (62 cents per share) last year.
[RELATED: Sales for American Products ‘Rapidly Dropping,’ Says CEO of Sobeys Parent Company]
Sales for the quarter totaled CAD $7.73 billion, up from CAD $7.49 billion a year earlier. Same-store sales, excluding fuel sales, increased 2.6%.
"We are pleased to see our strong execution continue in Q3, highlighted by improving same-stores sales and our ongoing discipline in managing margins," said Medline.
Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based Empire’s key businesses are food retailing through wholly owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc. and related real estate. With approximately CAD $31.1 billion in annual sales and CAD $16.8 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 128,000 people. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.