Empire Names New CFO

Empire Co. Ltd., parent company of Sobeys, has revealed that EVP and CFO Matt Reindel will retire from the company. He will be replaced in May by Constantine (Costa) Pefanis, who was most recently CFO of Green Infrastructure Partners. Reindel has agreed to stay on for the next several months to support a seamless transition.

"Matt has been an incredible partner since joining Empire in 2019 and becoming CFO in 2021," said Michael Medline, president and CEO of Empire. "He played a critical role in helping drive Empire's turnaround while also navigating the challenges brought on by the pandemic as well as a period of high inflation and interest rates. He has been instrumental in building the foundation for our ongoing success."

Pefanis joins Empire with capital and public markets expertise across different sectors, including retail. He holds a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a chartered professional accountant (CPA). Pefanis began his career with Arthur Anderson in its advisory practice before joining Leon's Furniture Ltd., where he held progressively senior finance roles, including as CFO, over a 19-year stint.