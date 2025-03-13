Higher Sales and Traffic Lift Dollar General for Q4, FY25

As it moves forward with new stores and plans to meet the needs of value- and variety-minded shoppers, Dollar General looked back with a recap of its fourth quarter and fiscal year that ended Jan. 31.

Reflecting ongoing market trends and perhaps serving as a harbinger of the months ahead in a still-uncertain climate, Dollar General posted higher net sales ands sales comps, but a dip in profits attributed to store closures and other factors. The company also shared a pragmatic outlook for fiscal 2025.

Drilling down on the numbers, Dollar General reported that net sales rose 4.5% in the fourth quarter to hit $10.3 billion and same-store sales edged up 1.2%. The growth was fueled by sales from new stores and gains in same-store sales and higher sales in the consumables category as shoppers focused on essentials more than seasonal, home products and apparel items. The company has also focused on and expanded its private label grocery products to help shoppers stick to their budgets.

For the full fiscal year, net sales climbed 5% to $40.6 billion. Same-store sales went up 1.4% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, supported by a 1.1% increased in traffic and a 0.3% uptick in the average transaction amount.

Recent data from location intelligence and analytics firm Placer.ai supports those traffic trends. According to Placer.ai’s report, "Discount and Dollar Stores in a Strong Position to Start 2025," visits to Dollar General rose 5.1% during the full year.

“Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Five Below’s success in 2024 was likely driven by a variety of factors including expanding store networks, consumers’ focus on value, and the rising demand for essentials. As these trends are likely to prevail in 2025, discount and dollar chains appear poised to sustain foot traffic growth,” the analysts shared.