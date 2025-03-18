More Legal Woes for Kroger

C&S Wholesale Grocers claims that it's owed a high termination fee due to the failed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, a complaint that Kroger dismissed to the Wall Street Journal.

The Kroger Co. has been hit with another lawsuit related to its failed merger with Albertsons Cos. A few months after Albertsons sued its would-be partner for breach of contract after a judge blocked the deal, another player in the scuttled venture is reportedly heading to court in Delaware.

According to a story in The Wall Street Journal, C&S Wholesale Grocers is claiming that Kroger should pay a $125 million termination fee. C&S had a major stake in the deal, planning to pick up nearly 600 Kroger and Albertsons stores, distribution centers and other assets as part of a divestiture plan.

Per The Wall Street Journal report, C&S argued that Kroger needs to meet the terms of an agreement. "Kroger failed to identify any reason for its refusal to pay the termination fee it owed C&S — because there is none," C&S asserted in a legal filing.

In an email to Progressive Grocer, Kroger maintains that it doesn’t owe the fee. "It is disappointing that C&S has decided to file a baseless lawsuit when it is clear that C&S forfeited its right to a termination fee and has no reasonable claim to any damages. Kroger will vigorously defend itself," a company representative wrote.

C&S was also named in the Albertsons case filed this past December. In its complaint, Albertsons contended that the initial divestiture package was deficient and didn’t take into account C&S’ feedback.