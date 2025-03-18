More Legal Woes for Kroger
It has been an eventful few weeks for all of the businesses involved in the highly publicized failed merger. Earlier this month, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen stepped aside after an internal investigation determined that his unspecified personal conduct went against the company’s ethics policy. On the same day, Albertsons revealed that CEO Vivek Sankaran is retiring and will be succeeded by EVP and COO Susan Morris. In February, it came to light that C&S is part of a private consortium with Southeastern Grocers (SEG) CEO and President Anthony Hucker that acquired Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from ALDI U.S.
