Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

A Florida woman has filed a class action lawsuit against Publix Super Markets, alleging deceptive pricing practices at self-checkout. The lawsuit claims that Publix manipulated the weights of food products sold by weight — such as meats, cheeses and deli items — through its point-of-sale (POS) system.

Wendy Koutouzis alleges that Publix’s POS system in five Tampa locations inflated the weights of certain products, causing customers to pay more than the advertised price without realizing it. Koutouzis claims that she was overcharged as much as 40% on such items as pork tenderloin. Her complaint includes multiple product examples.

The lawsuit is a class action on behalf of all consumers. It asks for damages not only for Koutouzis, but also for all Publix shoppers allegedly overcharged at checkout. In addition to seeking damages, the plaintiff requests a court order requiring Publix to update its POS systems.

In response to Progressive Grocer's request for comment, Publix responded that it "would be inappropriate for us to comment on pending litigation."

The suit was filed for Koutouzis in Miami federal court by Anthony Russo Jr., of Boca Raton's The Russo Firm.