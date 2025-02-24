Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Elderly Couple Attacked Outside Giant Food Supermarket
Added Jung: “People go to grocery stores like Giant every day to purchase food and necessities. We should be able to do so without facing harm. Giant Food and the property owners knew the risks yet failed to act, endangering their customers. Our clients deserve justice, and we will hold these corporations accountable.”
The Hopkins are seeking compensatory damages for their medical expenses, physical and emotional suffering, and loss of quality of life. The suit also seeks punitive damages, contending that the defendants’ “reckless disregard for safety” contributed to the occurrence and its aftermath.
When contacted by Progressive Grocer, a Giant Food spokesman acknowledged the lawsuit and provided the following statement: “Because of the active litigation, we won't be able to provide additional comments now. Our primary focus remains on serving our customers and communities with the commitment to service and integrity that Giant Food is known for. We appreciate your understanding as we navigate through this process.”
Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.