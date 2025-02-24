Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Elderly Couple Attacked Outside Giant Food Supermarket

Giant Food has been sued by an elderly husband and wife who were attacked in front of one of the grocer's stores in Washington, D.C.

A personal injury law firm in Washington, D.C., has filed a lawsuit on behalf of John Hopkins III and Claudia Hopkins, a couple in their eighties who were attacked outside a Giant Food supermarket at Cathedral Commons in northwest Washington, D.C. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks to hold Giant Food LLC, Giant Landover Stores Inc.; Giant of DC Inc., Cathedral Commons Partners, Bozzuto Management Co. and their contracted security company accountable for allegedly failing to provide adequate security, which led to John and Claudia Hopkins sustaining serious injuries.

On Feb. 23, 2022, the couple was violently assaulted by an attacker who demanded money as they left the supermarket. Both were left badly injured. John Hopkins suffered a concussion, fractured facial bones and a broken tooth, requiring hospitalization for almost two weeks. Claudia Hopkins received a traumatic brain injury and remains bedridden in a nursing facility, unable to care for herself.

“This horrific event could and should have been prevented,” said Je Yon Jung, partner and lead attorney at Washington, D.C.-based May Jung Law, which brought the suit. “In addition to the permanent injuries Mr. and Mrs. Hopkins have suffered, the most permanent and long-lasting impact will be that their 50-year marriage will never be the same. It is unlikely that Mrs. Hopkins will ever recover, and Mr. Hopkins is left to fight alone on their behalf.”

