Giant Eagle Sued By Parents of Son Who Was Fatally Stabbed at Ohio Store
The lawsuit also claims that the store failed to monitor surveillance video showing Ellis walking into the store with a knife in her hand.
“While inside of the grocery store, Bionca Ellis, while brandishing her knife, walked past multiple Giant Eagle employees at the customer service desk and then [proceeded] to walk past and around customers and Giant Eagle employees near the self-scan checkout,” the court document said.
The lawsuit claims that had employees been monitoring the surveillance footage, they would have seen her prior to the attack.
Progressive Grocer received the following statement from Giant Eagle: “Our thoughts continue to be with the Wood family as we cooperate with authorities investigating the tragic and random act of violence. That said, we are unable to comment on pending litigation.”
Ellis was charged with aggravated murder, but she was ruled incompetent to stand trial. She is currently receiving treatment at Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare to see whether she can be restored to competency.
In addition to Julian's death, a murder-suicide also occurred at the same North Olmsted Giant Eagle store in June 2023.