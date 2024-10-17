Giant Eagle Sued By Parents of Son Who Was Fatally Stabbed at Ohio Store

The parents of a 3-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed outside the Giant Eagle in North Olmsted, Ohio, is suing the supermarket chain.

The parents of a 3-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in a Giant Eagle parking lot has filed a lawsuit earlier this the week against the food retailer. Jared and Margot Wood allege that the grocer’s lack of security contributed to their son Julian’s death from a random attack by Bionca Ellis.

Authorities say that on June 3, Ellis walked into the supermarket in North Olmsted, Ohio, followed Margot and Julian outside and repeatedly stabbed them. Margot suffered stab wounds trying to protect her son. Julian passed away in the parking lot.

Ellis left the scene but was later arrested. The attack was unprovoked, and Ellis did not know the Wood family.

The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Cleveland, alleges that Giant Eagle was negligent when it stopped hiring armed security guards to work at the store despite the number of violent attacks occurring in and around Giant Eagle locations in Ohio.