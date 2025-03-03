Stop & Shop Reaches Tentative Agreement With Massachusetts DC Employees

Under a tentative agreement, a Stop & Shop facility in Freetown, Mass., remains open, the workers receive their largest wage increases ever, and benefits are strengthened.

After a threatened strike, Teamsters Local 25 has come to a tentative six-year agreement covering more than 900 workers at Stop & Shop’s Freetown, Mass., distribution center. Under the agreement, which was hammered out over multiple discussions and has yet to be ratified, the facility remains open, the workers receive their largest wage increases ever, and benefits are strengthened.

Teamsters at Stop & Shop had the full support of 30,000-plus United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) members, who vowed to honor Teamsters’ picket lines if Stop & Shop went ahead with plans to close the facility. Elected officials, among them Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, also called for the matter to be resolved at the negotiating table.

“I am proud to have stood with the Teamsters to ensure these good-paying union jobs stay in Massachusetts,” noted Healey. “Keeping the Freetown distribution center open while securing strong wages and benefits is a win for these workers and our entire state.”

The proposed agreement stipulates that new hires will receive an 80% wage increase over the length of the agreement, while veteran workers will see a more than 30% raise. Further, the agreement preserves Teamsters’ health care, considerably increases pension contributions and ensures the long-term operation of the Freetown facility.