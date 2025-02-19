It's Time to Celebrate Supermarket Employee Day on Feb. 22

To thank its essential workers, employees at Schnuck Markets who have a Schnucks Rewards account will receive 5,000 points ($10) as well as an exclusive, teammate-only digital coupon. In addition, Schnucks employees at all stores, facilities, warehouses and offices have been celebrating with various activities throughout the week that include additional appreciation, fun activities and dress-up themes.

“This week provides the ideal opportunity for us to celebrate the work our nearly 12,000 teammates do to help nourish people’s lives both in our stores and our communities," said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Our teammates are the backbone of our company and the primary reason Schnucks has had the honor of serving millions and millions of customers over the past 86 years.”

Ron Ferri, president of Tops Markets LLC, also recognizes that Tops employees help the communities that the retailer serves stay strong. “There is no question that supermarket employees deserve our recognition and respect,” he said. “We are thrilled to honor and celebrate them!”

Ferri added: “On behalf of Tops, we invite the community to stop into any one of our 152 stores on Feb. 22 to congratulate and thank local supermarket employees. Better yet, honor your favorite supermarket employee in your social media and use the hashtags, #SupermarketEmployeeDay.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates more than 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer has more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), which is based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100.