It's Time to Celebrate Supermarket Employee Day on Feb. 22

Holiday recognizes the tireless efforts of employees who serve communities nationwide
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj
Supermarket employees maintain the critical pipeline of food and consumer goods that sustain the health and well-being of their customers.

Grocers and food manufacturers nationwide across the country will celebrate the fifth annual Supermarket Employee Day on Saturday, Feb. 22. 

Since many supermarkets serve as the backbones of their communities, FMI — The Food Industry Association has proclaimed Feb. 22 a holiday to recognize employees at every level for the work they do in feeding families. Millions of supermarket employees come to work daily to keep shelves stocked and to provide communities with essential services that help them survive and thrive.

In honor of the occasion, Southeastern Grocers – parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores – is recognizing the hardworking individuals who make its daily operations possible. As a special token of gratitude on Supermarket Employee Day, the company is giving all associates exclusive rewards offers in their Harveys and Winn-Dixie apps. Additionally, in-store celebrations are taking place across all Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie locations, honoring the dedicated associates who ensure a seamless and pleasant shopping experience for every customer.

To thank its essential workers, employees at Schnuck Markets who have a Schnucks Rewards account will receive 5,000 points ($10) as well as an exclusive, teammate-only digital coupon. In addition, Schnucks employees at all stores, facilities, warehouses and offices have been celebrating with various activities throughout the week that include additional appreciation, fun activities and dress-up themes.

“This week provides the ideal opportunity for us to celebrate the work our nearly 12,000 teammates do to help nourish people’s lives both in our stores and our communities," said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Our teammates are the backbone of our company and the primary reason Schnucks has had the honor of serving millions and millions of customers over the past 86 years.”

Ron Ferri, president of Tops Markets LLC, also recognizes that Tops employees help the communities that the retailer serves stay strong. “There is no question that supermarket employees deserve our recognition and respect,” he said. “We are thrilled to honor and celebrate them!” 

Ferri added: “On behalf of Tops, we invite the community to stop into any one of our 152 stores on Feb. 22 to congratulate and thank local supermarket employees. Better yet, honor your favorite supermarket employee in your social media and use the hashtags, #SupermarketEmployeeDay.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates more than 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer has more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), which is based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100. 

