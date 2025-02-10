Food Lion Names Store Manager of the Year

Food Lion announced the winner of its 2024 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Award. This year’s recipient is Jon Hardesty, who manages a location in Leonardtown, Md.

The award is given out every year to an exceptional store manager who enriches the lives of Food Lion customers, associates and communities. The accolade is named for Ralph Ketner, one of Food Lion’s Founders.

Hardesty, who joined the retailer in 2004 and worked up to his current role, was chosen from a pool of more than 1,000 store managers working across the banner’s 10-state footprint. He leads a team of 160 associates at the Leonardtown location.

"Store managers are the heartbeat of Food Lion,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “They are accountable for delivering executional excellence in operating great grocery stores. Jon has done just that and made a positive impact on the lives of associates and customers by creating an environment where everyone is welcomed and appreciated. By showing care for his community and helping his associates thrive, Jon’s leadership is felt inside and outside his store. I deeply appreciate all five of these exceptional store leaders for bringing our brand, strategy and culture to life in our stores every day.”