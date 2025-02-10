Food Lion Names Store Manager of the Year
Hardesty expressed his thankfulness for the award. “This honor truly reflects the incredible team I have the privilege of working with each day,” he said. “I am honored to receive this award and grateful to be part of an organization that values community, integrity and professional growth.”
The grocer’s nonprofit arm, Food Lion Feeds, is marking the recognition by donating 20,000 meals in Hardesty’s name to Leonardtown Church of the Nazarene Outreach Ministry in Leonardtown.
Food Lion recognized four other store managers who earned 2024 Divisional Store Manager Excellence Awards:
- Josh Carver, Roxboro, N.C.: Mid-Atlantic Division
- Alex Clever, Spartanburg, S.C.: Southern Division
- Toby Pentecost, Scottsville, Ky.: Central Division
- Christan Dendy, Elizabeth City, N.C.: Richmond/Norfolk Division
Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.