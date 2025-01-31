FMI Presents 2025 Executive Leadership Awards
During FMI – The Food Industry Association’s Midwinter Executive Conference, in Marco Island, Fla., the trade organization presented the 2025 Executive Leadership Awards to the following recipients: SPAR International’s Tobias Wasmuht; H-E-B’s James Harris, The Biden Administration White House’s Will McIntee, Kimberly-Clark Corp.’s Denny Belcastro, Wegmans Food Markets Inc.’s Colleen Wegman, Compare Foods Supermarkets’ Omar Jorge, ShopRite of Hunterdon County Inc.’s Joe Colalillo and Meijer Inc.’s Hank Meijer.
“The Executive Leadership Award winners are being deservedly celebrated for their unwavering commitment to excellence, collaboration and mentoring the next generation of food industry professionals, setting a benchmark for all of us,” said FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin. “These leaders have earned the respect and admiration of their peers by demonstrating extraordinary vision and resilience in navigating today’s dynamic marketplace.”
The awards bestowed are: