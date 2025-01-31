FMI Presents 2025 Executive Leadership Awards

Esther Peterson Award for Consumer Service: Will McIntee, former director of strategic engagement, Office of Public Engagement, The White House

As the former director of strategic engagement in the Biden White House’s Office of Public Engagement, McIntee focused on rural, agriculture, food and nutrition issues. He played a major part in the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health and has led engagement on implementation of the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. McIntee was previously national rural engagement director for the Biden-Harris campaign and worked at the Department of the Interior during the Obama-Biden Administration. A Waterloo, Iowa, native, he is a staunch advocate for healthier communities, ending hunger, and supporting all who work to produce America’s food.