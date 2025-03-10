Sedano’s Prevails in Construction Contract Lawsuit

Sedano’s countered that the change orders were invalid because they weren’t signed by the company as required by the contract. The grocer also argued that the change orders were properly rejected because the work was included in the original scope for the project, or the work was insufficiently documented, was performed by Sedano’s itself, was deficient, or included in prior change orders that had been approved and paid.

Sedano’s also sought $130,500 in liquidated damages as a set-off to the amounts due to Burke under the contract for construction delays.

“Judge Ruiz properly ruled that the construction contract was unambiguous, would be enforced as written and that Sedano’s was due $1,500 per day for each day of delay caused by Burke,” noted Rodriguez. “The judge found that the evidence presented by Sedano’s, and the testimony of its witnesses had the greater credibility. We are gratified by the result. As I told Judge Ruiz throughout the case, Sedano’s wanted to pay what was owed under the contract, not a penny less and not a penny more. Ultimately, she agreed with our calculations. We believe she decided the case correctly.”

Sedano’s proposed a settlement in September 2021 for $250,000, which was rejected by Burke. The ultimate award to Burke was $88,383. Sedano’s plans to pursue a claim to recover its attorneys’ fees and costs.

Hialeah-based Sedano’s is an independent grocer operating 32 stores in South Florida.