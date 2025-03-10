Kroger Pilots Inventory-Scanning Robots in Midwest Stores

The Kroger Co. is piloting aisle-roving robots in two of its markets, including at 35 stores in and around its hometown of Cincinnati. The autonomous robots, dubbed “Barney” after the grocer’s founder, are being used for real-time inventory management and pricing accuracy, according to a Cincinnati Enquirer report.

Kroger confirmed that the pilot began last year, and also extends to its central division, which includes stores in Indiana and parts of Illinois.

“We are always exploring new ways to create a more convenient and friendly customer experience,” Kroger told the Enquirer in a statement, also noting that utilizing the robots “means our associates can more easily and quickly identify and address shelves where products are low or out of stock.”

According to the Enquirer report, the robot wears a nametag that reads: “Meet your new Kroger team member! ‘Barney’ is here to improve your shopping experience by scanning shelves for missing items and to ensure correct pricing.”

