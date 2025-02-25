Dollar General Integrates Sampling Into Retail Media Efforts

Dollar General is getting more granular and direct in its retail media execution, teaming up with experiential marketing platform Recess to hyper-target customers in their everyday lives. Through this partnership with Dollar General Media Network (DGMN), brand partners can extend their reach outside the store via community-driven sampling.

Recess leverages proprietary retailer- and audience-targeting tools in its software to pinpoint where shoppers are, whether it’s a school campus, gym or other locations. From there, advertisers can execute experiential sampling programs in which community members and leaders distribute products to attendees.

“We’re excited to offer this first-to-market experiential retail media unit that will allow our advertisers to reach more than 90 million Dollar General customers in their daily lives,” said Charlene Charles, head of DGMN operations. “Having a predominantly rural footprint with approximately 80% of stores serving communities of 20,000 or fewer people, Dollar General stores serve as a local pillar, and Recess will help extend DG’s reach deeper to support advertisers in building brand loyalty and awareness.”

