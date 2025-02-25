Dollar General Integrates Sampling Into Retail Media Efforts
Jack Shannon, CEO and co-founder of Recess, said that the tool helps brands and Dollar General engage shoppers where they are on their shopping journey, a frequently expressed goal of businesses throughout the industry. “The best way to build brand loyalty is during lifestyle moments, not when you’re doing a routine stock-up at the store,” he points out. “When you’re out of that checklist-driven shopping mindset, and in the community at an event, you’re more open to trying new things, especially when you’re given a sample. There’s something compelling about discovering new products in your everyday life from people you trust.”
As of Nov. 1, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,523 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.