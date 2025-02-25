 Skip to main content

Dollar General Integrates Sampling Into Retail Media Efforts

Retailer teams up with Recess to launch community-driven experiential marketing program
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Sampling
Dollar General Media Network has partnered with Recess on tech-driven sampling in local communities.

Dollar General is getting more granular and direct in its retail media execution, teaming up with experiential marketing platform Recess to hyper-target customers in their everyday lives. Through this partnership with Dollar General Media Network (DGMN), brand partners can extend their reach outside the store via community-driven sampling.

Recess leverages proprietary retailer- and audience-targeting tools in its software to pinpoint where shoppers are, whether it’s a school campus, gym or other locations. From there, advertisers can execute experiential sampling programs in which community members and leaders distribute products to attendees. 

“We’re excited to offer this first-to-market experiential retail media unit that will allow our advertisers to reach more than 90 million Dollar General customers in their daily lives,” said Charlene Charles, head of DGMN operations. “Having a predominantly rural footprint with approximately 80% of stores serving communities of 20,000 or fewer people, Dollar General stores serve as a local pillar, and Recess will help extend DG’s reach deeper to support advertisers in building brand loyalty and awareness.”

RELATED: Dollar General Opens 1st Arkansas Distribution Center

Jack Shannon, CEO and co-founder of Recess, said that the tool helps brands and Dollar General engage shoppers where they are on their shopping journey, a frequently expressed goal of businesses throughout the industry. “The best way to build brand loyalty is during lifestyle moments, not when you’re doing a routine stock-up at the store,” he points out. “When you’re out of that checklist-driven shopping mindset, and in the community at an event, you’re more open to trying new things, especially when you’re given a sample. There’s something compelling about discovering new products in your everyday life from people you trust.”

As of Nov. 1, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,523 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

