Next-Level Shelf Technology
Key Takeaways
- AI- and computer vision-powered solutions to create a new level of personalization and customer experience, as well as a point of differentiation for grocers.
- ESLs eliminate the need for associates to physically update pricing signage, allows retailers to react more quickly to inflation and competition, and reduce waste.
- Shelf technology holds the promise of adding visibility into stores.
As the use of technology in grocery retail has proliferated, so, too, have its applications and physical presence within brick-and-mortar stores. While shelf-edge technology is one of the most obvious examples of this new omnipresent technology revolution, it’s also creating a wide range of in-store efficiencies that shouldn’t be ignored.
What started 20 to 25 years ago as simple digital labels on the shelf edge has evolved into AI- and computer vision-powered solutions that promise to create a new level of personalization and customer experience, as well as a point of differentiation that grocers often desperately need in today’s ever-changing grocery landscape.
Electronic Shelf Labels Come of Age
The adoption of electronic shelf labels (ESLs) has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, thanks in part to major advancements in technology over the past two decades. According to Tighe Renner, a member of the new business development team with Bridgeton, Mo.-based Hussmann Corp.’s Aperion division, early ESLs could only show prices like an alarm clock display, but today they’re fully customizable, with up to seven colors.
Advanced Connectivity
VusionGroup’s next-generation shelf technology, dubbed EdgeSense, combines smart rails, battery-less digital displays with enhanced performance, and location-based services built on VusionOX and VusionCloud. According to Gayatri Sirure, the French company’s director of engineering, the solution improves in-store efficiency and inventory management while also accelerating in-store fulfilment capabilities and streamlining in-store processes.
EdgeSense offers real-time 3D geolocation and tracking for products; personalized in-store navigation for associates and shoppers, guided in-store fulfillment and replenishment, and personalized and contextual shopper interactions through geofencing. Thanks to the solution’s reliance on a Bluetooth Low Energy protocol, Sirure explains, EdgeSense can also connect to shoppers’ smartphones and detect where those shoppers are based on their shopper history, loyalty programs, what they’re interested in and more.
“Retailers are increasingly recognizing the critical role store intelligence plays in better serving their store teams and shoppers while simultaneously working to alleviate top industry challenges related to shrink, labor shortages, inflation and shifting consumer behaviors,” says Brad Bogolea, co-founder and CEO of Simbe. “Now more than ever, they need true visibility into every corner of their stores. Combining Tally and Tally Spot gives retailers an added layer of visibility that drives tremendous value across their organization, addressing today’s priorities while modernizing their operating models for tomorrow. The store of 2035 will rely on data insights at scale, supported by a mix of capture devices working together.”
As for that store of the future, Renner believes that there will be continued improvements in the power of ESLs and more widespread adoption in the U.S. market.