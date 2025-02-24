Next-Level Shelf Technology

“This allows retailers to effectively transform their current paper pricing and marketing programs into the digital world,” Renner explains. “An even bigger factor with the technology is the advancements in powering the devices. The life of the devices far exceeds the payback period for the solution.”

Continues Renner: “There has been a significant reduction in the amount of hardware needed at a store location, and most solution offerings in the market now are cloud-based platforms. Because of the graphical displays, integrations and other ESL features, there are more use cases now than there ever has been. It is no longer limited to a paper and labor equation on the ROI, and retailers can execute other uses, which drives an ROI to a period more palatable to them.”

While one of the most obvious retailer benefits of using ESLs is the labor reallocation afforded by associates no longer needing to physically update pricing signage, another benefit is the ability to react more quickly to inflation and competition, as well as being able to change fresh product pricing more quickly to reduce waste.

Aperion’s ESL solution is a battery-operated device with a life of more than 10 years that communicates via radio technology and updates pricing based on data received from the retailer.

“We have solutions for all areas of retail and typically implement all four walls of a store,” Renner says. “Most retailers we have worked with have replaced more than 95% of the paper in their store in all departments, including product, meat, service cases, center store, health and beauty, and frozen.”