Upshop, Swish Integration Helps Grocers Move Faster in Retail Media

Swish Brand Experiences and Upshop have partnered to unlock the full potential of sponsored product sampling for retailers and CPG brands.

Upshop, a store operations technology provider, has partnered with Swish Brand Experiences, a data-led, programmatic, sponsored product sampling platform, in an effort to revolutionize product sampling as a retail media experience.

The buzz around retail media backs up recent research from Bain & Co., which expects retail media to see market growth of 12% annually, potentially reaching $140 billion in market share by 2026. In Progressive Grocer’s annual Grocery Tech Trends Study, 18% of retailers say that they plan to add a retail media network in the next 12 to 18 months, and 20% are interested in learning more.

By integrating Swish’s sponsored product sampling capabilities to Upshop’s platform, retailers are able to achieve measurable capability for experiential sampling campaigns in their retail media offering to CPG brands. Additionally, personalized product recommendations tied to in-home sampling offer firsthand experiences that can help consumers feel more confident in purchases.

According to Swish and Upshop, key highlights of the partnership include: