Upshop, Swish Integration Helps Grocers Move Faster in Retail Media

Partnership enables sponsored product sampling to be more accessible, scalable and impactful for both retailers and CPG brands
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Swish Upshop
Swish Brand Experiences and Upshop have partnered to unlock the full potential of sponsored product sampling for retailers and CPG brands.

Upshop, a store operations technology provider, has partnered with Swish Brand Experiences, a data-led, programmatic, sponsored product sampling platform, in an effort to revolutionize product sampling as a retail media experience. 

The buzz around retail media backs up recent research from Bain & Co., which expects retail media to see market growth of 12% annually, potentially reaching $140 billion in market share by 2026. In Progressive Grocer’s annual Grocery Tech Trends Study, 18% of retailers say that they plan to add a retail media network in the next 12 to 18 months, and 20% are interested in learning more.

By integrating Swish’s sponsored product sampling capabilities to Upshop’s platform, retailers are able to achieve measurable capability for experiential sampling campaigns in their retail media offering to CPG brands. Additionally, personalized product recommendations tied to in-home sampling offer firsthand experiences that can help consumers feel more confident in purchases.

According to Swish and Upshop, key highlights of the partnership include:

  • Seamless integration of Swish's platform with Upshop's e-commerce order management technology
  • The ability for retailers to launch data-driven sampling campaigns with CPG brand partners
  • A frictionless solution that empowers retailers to unlock new revenue streams and deliver impactful brand experiences to shoppers
  • The bridging of the gap between digital and physical shopper engagement, driving trial, repeat purchases and enhanced customer experiences
Adam Stave, CEO of Swish Brand Experiences, noted: "Our integration with Upshop will make it easy for retailers to launch and grow sponsored product sampling. This partnership removes technical barriers and expands the Swish network, giving CPG brands a seamless way to reach their next best customers through measurable, programmatic sampling at scale. This is a big step in creating value for all parties — helping retailers move faster, innovate and collaborate with CPG brands to convert incremental shoppers and create long-term customer value.”

"Largely, e-commerce has been defined by costs with operators focused on efficiencies,” explained Mike Weber, CMO of Upshop. “This partnership adds real value to the shopper experience without any additional work for the store team. The opportunities within our e-commerce marketplace are limitless – from creating an omnichannel perpetual inventory to leveraging workforce labor agreements for adding order capacity, Upshop is rapidly elevating e-commerce operations.”

[RELATED: ReposiTrak, Upshop Form Strategic Partnership]

Austin, Texas-based Upshop is a provider of a SaaS platform designed to streamline forecasting, ordering, production and inventory optimization processes for food retailers. Its unified platform enhances associate tasks, promoting smarter and more interconnected operations across fresh, center, DSD and e-commerce departments. The company works with 450-plus retailers, including Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, SpartanNash and Lowes Foods.

Northville, Mich.-based Swish Brand Experiences is a data-led, programmatic sampling platform, designed to connect retailers and brands in a new value chain that delivers targeted and automated sponsored product sampling campaigns using adtech methodologies.

