Upshop, Swish Integration Helps Grocers Move Faster in Retail Media
Adam Stave, CEO of Swish Brand Experiences, noted: "Our integration with Upshop will make it easy for retailers to launch and grow sponsored product sampling. This partnership removes technical barriers and expands the Swish network, giving CPG brands a seamless way to reach their next best customers through measurable, programmatic sampling at scale. This is a big step in creating value for all parties — helping retailers move faster, innovate and collaborate with CPG brands to convert incremental shoppers and create long-term customer value.”
"Largely, e-commerce has been defined by costs with operators focused on efficiencies,” explained Mike Weber, CMO of Upshop. “This partnership adds real value to the shopper experience without any additional work for the store team. The opportunities within our e-commerce marketplace are limitless – from creating an omnichannel perpetual inventory to leveraging workforce labor agreements for adding order capacity, Upshop is rapidly elevating e-commerce operations.”
Austin, Texas-based Upshop is a provider of a SaaS platform designed to streamline forecasting, ordering, production and inventory optimization processes for food retailers. Its unified platform enhances associate tasks, promoting smarter and more interconnected operations across fresh, center, DSD and e-commerce departments. The company works with 450-plus retailers, including Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, SpartanNash and Lowes Foods.
Northville, Mich.-based Swish Brand Experiences is a data-led, programmatic sampling platform, designed to connect retailers and brands in a new value chain that delivers targeted and automated sponsored product sampling campaigns using adtech methodologies.